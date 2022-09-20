Fortnite leaks indicate a FIFA World Cup crossover is on the horizon

A new leak suggests an upcoming Fortnite crossover will include the FIFA World Cup. The leak first got noticed by leaker Wenso on Twitter, and it later got shared by HYPEX, one of the biggest Fortnite leakers. HYPEX does not know when the FIFA collaboration will release on Fortnite, but they did discover “World Cup” BR Challenges that grant 26K XP each for the season. HYPEX didn’t share if anything else will be part of the crossover, like new character skins, yet they did share a logo of the Fortnite and FIFA World Cup collab.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will begin on November 20, and the country of Qatar will be hosting it. We expect the Fortnite and FIFA collaboration to be released closer to the start of the 2022 World Cup. Jersey outfits based on the participating soccer teams may be part of the cosmetics released alongside the collaboration, but that’s only speculative.

FORTNITE x FIFA WORLD CUP



Epic added "World Cup" BR Challenges that grant 26k XP each for this season, no idea when they'll release tho. (Noticed by @Wensoing) pic.twitter.com/hfjzOvFuY5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 20, 2022

The FIFA World Cup is one of the largest events in the world of sports. Millions of fans all over the world tune in to watch the greatest soccer players compete for the World Cup. The event happens every four years, and the 2022 World Cup will be the first competition held in the Arab world. This year’s World Cup also takes place in the fall rather traditionally in the summer because of Qatar’s unbearable summer heat.

Fortnite is a battle royale, first-person shooter game. The game’s main gimmicks are its cartoony aesthetic and the ability to construct buildings around you. The game later added the option to exclude building tools. Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world and has crossovered with many different media properties over the years including Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball.