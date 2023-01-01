Tim Sweeney teases Fortnite’s possible return to iOS in 2023

Fortnite fans rejoice! It looks like the popular battle royale game could be making a comeback to iOS devices in 2023 if the hint by Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney is any indication.

This news comes from a tweet by Sweeney which simply reads “Next year on iOS!” Fortnite was one of the most popular games on iOS before being taken down. At the time, Sweeney stated that Epic is committed to bringing Fortnite back to the App Store, but only when “Apple’s policies are no longer in conflict with the freedom of developers to distribute their apps as they choose.”

Next year on iOS! — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 31, 2022

This statement references the ongoing legal battle between Epic and Apple, which began in August 2020 when Epic introduced a direct payment system to the Fortnite app on the App Store. Apple removed the app from the store, citing violations of its policies. Epic then filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging antitrust violations.

With the legal battles concluded, it seems that Epic is planning for the eventual return of Fortnite to the App Store. This is welcome news for Fortnite players on iOS devices, who have been unable to access the game since it was removed from the store.

It’s worth noting that Sweeney’s tweet did not specify a timeline for the return of Fortnite to iOS devices, simply stating the year 2023, nor directly confirm it was referencing Fortnite specifically. However, fans believe that it is very unlikely that it would be in reference to anything else.

In the meantime, Fortnite remains available on other platforms, including PC, Mac, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Players on these platforms can continue to enjoy the game while they wait for its return to iOS.

Overall, this news is a promising development for Fortnite fans on iOS devices. While it’s unclear when exactly the game will return to the App Store, the fact that Epic is working towards this goal is a positive sign.