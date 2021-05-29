Updates for Grounded will be larger but less frequent

Grounded first came to early access last summer in July and was quite a success at launch. Obsidian, the developers behind the game, has been fairly quiet for a little bit when referring to future game updates. That is until now. the developers have dropped a blog update that expanded upon how the team will handle future updates.

In the post, Obsidian stated that Grounded updates will be “larger and less frequent” from now on. The reason behind the patch release tactic is that the team working on Grounded is a relatively small team. The post stated: “Some of these larger features take time, and with a small team it’s difficult to release content every month while balancing larger tasks that need to get done to finish the game. We will be looking at doing larger and slightly less frequent updates moving forward, which will allow us to make our updates more meaningful with more and better content.”

As for the next update, it will be one of the largest updates yet. Obsidian states that update 0.10.0 is on pace to release at the end of June and the team will not release an update for May so that it can focus on this larger one.

Within the June patch, there are plenty of new features coming to Grounded. Building pieces will be able to be mirrored, more curved walls and roof variations are being added to the game, and giant food items will be able to be found more often.

The team at Obsidian also updated to the latest version of Unreal Engine 4 so that they can be up to date with all of the latest features.