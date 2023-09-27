Cyberpunk 2077’s recent 2.0 update and the release of its Phantom Liberty expansion have caused a surge in players returning to the game to see what’s new or just remind themselves of what they love about it.

Players have been sharing their findings and experiences with others so everyone can appreciate how much better the game is now than when it launched in 2020. However, some things still feel buggy, but they’re hilarious instead of disappointing.

Cyberpunk 2077 Player Recreates Monty Python’s Black Knight

A player today shared a short clip on the Cyberpunk 2077 Subreddit of their amazing in-game encounter. While fighting an enemy and using a sword to deflect bullets back at them, they lopped the foe’s shooting arm off at the elbow. The enemy didn’t run or scream. They just stood there, taunting the player with their defiance.

More than 100 fans flocked to the comments to throw out dad jokes and, most importantly, references to the Black Knight character from Monty Python and the Holy Grail. “Tis but a scratch!” and “Just a flesh wound” are two of the best callbacks that had us in stitches.

There’s almost certainly something odd happening with the NPC’s AI here. It seems like because they lost their shooting arm while holding their gun, they simply don’t know what to do and just stand there waiting to lose a leg. “Alright. We’ll call it a draw then.” It may be a bug, but at least it’s minor and funny more than anything.

The community’s reaction to this is so different from what it would have been three years ago. Cyberpunk 2077 used to be plagued with bugs, some of which crashed consoles. Today, though, with three years of free support, the game is reaching Bethesda levels of bugs being features.

“I mean, personally, if a Jedi used my bullet to shoot off my arm, I would immediately be done shooting at them—no need to continue. I’m good. I mean, personally, if a Jedi used my bullet to shoot off my arm, I would immediately be done shooting at them. No need to continue. I’m good.” Fans are now so forgiving of the game when it used to be that any bug would cause them to complain loudly before putting the title away for a few weeks.

The best part about this clip is that it’s teaching players new skills. “Excuse me, you can block with a katana?”

“New perk in reflex tree lets you deflect bullets with a katana. It’s on the right-hand side of the tree with the other blade skills.”

“I feel like a freaking cyberjedi.” Despite the game having such a terrible reputation for so long, it looks like CD Projekt Red has been able to almost entirely shake that off, with Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 being treated as a completely new title.