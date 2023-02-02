Fallout 76 “crash event” may be coming to a close following PC hotfixes

Fallout 76 has seen its fair share of problems over the years. Fans of the game have experienced everything from poor server stability to absurd glitches that grant infinite ammo and disappearing guns. Thanks to a patch released on January 27, more and more wasteland survivors have been having their game crash. This has prompted the community to label the new activity the “crash event,” with some seeing the game crash about every 20 minutes when they would normally see public events going live on their server. Luckily, this unwarranted pastime may be coming to an end soon thanks to a recent hotfix.

ℹ️ Players on PC can now download the latest Hotfix for @Fallout 76. This will resolve server stability first and foremost. Additional fixes such as Bear Arms not functioning correctly are on their way but not included in this just yet. More info: https://t.co/d3r02FsL1P — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) January 30, 2023

The announcement of the hotfix was made on the Bethesda Support Twitter page along with a notice that there will be more hotfixes coming in the future to fix the additional problems that players have been having. Unfortunately, this fix is only on PC so console players will need to wait a little longer for their game to get fixed. A few days ago, Bethesda was able to fix the login issues on consoles but plenty of players have still been experiencing the “crash event” firsthand.

Related: How to complete the Most Wanted event in Fallout 76

Games keeps crashing!!! Game goes to black screen!!! Fast travel goes to black screen!!! Game crashes at events!!! Game crashes just walking around!!!! This is like day one launch all over again!!! — james holt (@JimHolt73) January 30, 2023

Other issues that players have had include the Bear Arms perk card not working properly, camp items turning solid black when being placed, and bugged textures that appear unfinished. The number of complaints has died down with the release of the PC hotfix, but console players are understandably still frustrated. There hasn’t been any announcement made as to when a hotfix will go live on consoles but everyone should be able to go back to enjoying the Nuka-World on Tour content relatively soon. Until everything is completely fixed, Bethesda has updated the support site with information on how to help with the problem.