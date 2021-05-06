How to solve the Statue puzzle in Castle Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village

After surviving a run in with one of the freakish Daughers of Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, players will find themselves exploring a the castle, doing deeper and deeper inside it’s scary halls. They will eventually come to a puzzle that they need to solve if they wish to get any further.

The puzzles the form of four statues that will surround a pool of blood, and on the wall is a golden plague with an inscription on it. The inscriptions says “Women are blind to male advances, but the poor shall take their chances to give their lord their bounty sown, so that the wine may flow.”

This is a clue as to each direction that the statues should be facing. If players stand behind the statues they will get the option to interact with them, and can turn them in whichever direction they wish. All the statues should be oriented as follows:

Man on the horse horse facing toward the woman in the robe

Woman in the robe facing the lady with the hat

Lady with the hat facing the woman in the robe

The three men facing the man on the horse

Once all the statues are pointing in the right direction, the pool of blood will clear away and players will be able to move through a trapdoor at the bottom of the pool, down in the basement. Players will need to be careful down there, as it is filled with enemies that will try to block you in and kill you, but clever use of the furniture and layout will get you through the trap alive.