How to get a free Palafin code for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Every so often, Game Freak will make codes available that gift players with specific Pokémon. One of these is Palafin, the dolphin-like evolution of Finizen if you’re able to meet specific conditions. Fortunately, this mystery gift means you can skip all that and just grab this rare and powerful Pokémon with ease. In this guide, we’ll share all the details on redeeming the latest Palafin code and show you how to activate the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: All Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet

Palafin Code, expiration date, and requirements

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Palafin code that you need to redeem is 0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N. Note that this code will not grant you any Palafin but Gavin Michael’s. He is an Oceania International Championship Pokémon pro. During the 2023 Pokémon Europe International Championships live stream, he shared his lucky charm pokémon with us.

This code will grant you a Palafin with all IVs at their maximum value, making it a formidable Pokémon for battles. It’s valid for redemption until April 17, 2023, so don’t miss out on the chance to claim your free Palafin. You can use it in battles or add it to your Pokémon collection in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Its maximum IVs make it a formidable Pokémon for competitive play, and will surely be a valuable addition to your team.

Before you can activate the Mystery Gift feature in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you must reach the first Center in the game. Once you’ve reached the Center, you can access the Mystery Gift feature and redeem your Palafin code.

How to redeem the code

To activate the Mystery Gift feature, open the game menu and select “Poké Portal.” From there, look for the “Mystery Gift” option among the available functions. Click on it to access all the available options for redeeming mystery gifts.

Enter the Palafin code in the designated space provided within the Mystery Gift feature. Then, follow the prompts to confirm your selection and redeem your Palafin. Once the process is complete, you’ll receive your Palafin in your game, ready for battle use.