What is Pokémon Unbound? How to play Pokémon Unbound

There have been a lot of Pokémon rom hacks in recent years that have garnered significant popularity within the Pokemon fanbase and the wider gaming community. These have stood out among the community for the inclusion of certain features and content that were absent or disabled in the base game, or were added independently by their creators. One certain rom hack that has been gaining quite a lot of traction is Pokémon Unbound. Here’s all you need to know about Pokémon Unbound and how to play it.

Pokemon Unbound, explained

As mentioned before, Pokemon Unbound is a Game Boy Advance (GBA) rom hack made by Skeli that is built on the English version of Pokemon Fire Red. It has an amazing original storyline and tons of new features and content including 75 unique missions. There are also intriguing mini-games and puzzles along with a ton of post-game activities for players to dive into. Visually, the game has Gen 4 graphics in the in-game world with UI similar to Gen 5. In addition to that, all the Pokemon from Gen 1 to Gen 8 are available in the game for players to use.

Other notable features of Pokemon Unbound include the presence of various difficulty modes and an original OST. The OST includes 50 original songs composed solely for this rom hack. There are also loads of customization options for players including skin tone, hair color, and outfits.

How to play Pokemon Unbound

The latest version of Pokemon Unbound is v2.1.1.1 and it can be downloaded from its page on the PokeHarbor website. There is also a demo available for those who are willing to try out this rom hack before downloading the full version.