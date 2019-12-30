The Best Mods for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3 initially released in May of 2015. It's a superb game, and we easily rate it as one of the best we have ever played.

Like all games, though, it has its issues. What it does well is enough to keep us replaying it, but sometimes, you want to mix things up a little bit. This is where mods come in.

Here, we'll run through some of our preferred mods for the game, with details on why we like them so much.

Debug Console Enabler

A must-have mod, if you plan on messing around with mods at all. This add-on gives you access to the Debug Console, where you can get up to all kinds of shenanigans, from spawning enemies to changing the weather.

Download Link

Nexus Mod Manager

The Nexus is where all the mods live when we are not poking and prodding them. Nexus Mod Manager allows you to quickly and easily download and install mods. When using this, it is vital to keep a close eye on any information about conflicts and load orders. Lots of mods interact with each other or even rely on each other. Read those information boxes carefully!

Download Link

Photo Mode

Ansel is excellent and all, but if you are doing to be doing some odd things to your visuals, it won't always work that well. The problems are that for people who like to take screenshots, some of the injectables you use to alter how the game looks won't always translate well through Ansel. Photo Mode is a great way to take your screenshots, as it should interact much better with your visual changes.

Download Link

Mod Merger

Mod Merger is a simple mod that will allow you to merge other mods together. Why would you want to do this? Because the game has a limit on how many mods you can use. Thankfully, Mod Merger will just mash mods together to help you beat the limit.

Download Link

The Witcher 3 HD Rework Project

This mod is a one-stop-shop for people who want to give their game a graphical bump. The HD Rework Project wants to make everything look just a little better, while still staying loyal to the original art direction. This mod will bring very high-quality textures, high-meshes, and levels of detail to parts of the game that may have been a little lacking. It also manages to not cost you too much, from a performance point of view.

Download Link

Fast Travel Anywhere

We have to be honest. We have never used fast travel in the game. We like how the world looks, and how we feel when we play it, so we like to travel everywhere the slow way. We are lunatics, though, so you might want to be able to fast travel from anywhere. If you do, then use this mod. No need to find a signpost now, you can click on your map and teleport there. It's especially helpful for cleaning up all the ?'s on the map.

Download Link

Autoloot

While we are perfectly happy to travel strictly by Roach, we can't be bothered wasting time picking up loot from every man and monster who falls to our swords. The Autoloot mod comes with filters, allowing you to decide what types of items you want to pick up. If you are so inclined, it can also just snatch up absolutely everything within range of your White Wolf.

Download Link

Over 9000

If you want a Witcher who has benefited from some hardcore Crossfit, this is the mod for you. This add-on allows you to carry pretty much as much loot as you like, raising your weight limit to 9,000 lbs., and it works well with the Autoloot mod.

Download Link

FCR3

FCR3 is what happens when a person who worked on a game makes a mod for that game. Described as an "immersion and rebalancing" mod, this will bring all kinds of bug fixes, rebalancing, and general fun your way, straight from an official Witcher 3 dev. It does, by design, make the game a little harder, so be aware of that.

Download Link

Critical Slow Motion Mod

When you chop a guy in half or send a head flying across the screen, you want to take the time to appreciate it or contemplate the fleeting time we all get to spend in this life. This mod slows down those critical kills for you, letting you savor your handiwork.

Download Link

E3 Dodge System

One of our major issues with The Witcher 3 is the dodging. It is, quite frankly, a bit silly at times. This mod introduces a more stripped-down dodge system, similar to one seen in an early E3 video. People who have struggled to enjoy combat in the game might find it far more appealing with this mod installed.

Download Link

Indestructible Items

Weapon degradation is often a silly system in the vast majority of games that use it. It rarely adds fun, and often comes off as too gamey to not be an immersion breaker. This mod altogether removes weapon degradation, and as such, you can use it and not feel even a little bit guilty.

Download Link

Friendly HUD

Friendly HUD will give you all kinds of control over your UI. You can individually modify each HUD module and add 3D markers for quest and NPC tracking. It makes several improvements to the game menus as well.

Download Link

Auto Apply Oils

Applying oils automatically is a handy mod because sometimes you forget about Oils altogether. This add-on automatically detects the enemies that are around you and uses the correct oil for the job.

Download Link

Tradesman

Selling old gear is vital in the Witcher, but you can often run into a vendor who is running low on cash. Use this mod to ensure that merchants always have enough money to buy what you are selling. If you need quick cash, it will also allow you to change the price of merchant goods, and the price they will pay for your wares.

Download Link

Sezon Burz Witcher's Gear

A beautiful set of gear, based on the book Season of Storms. It fits in with the style of the game perfectly, and comes in different levels and power options so you can wear it throughout your entire playthrough.

Download Link

Henry Cavill's Face

Because some people want to mock the gods and ruin perfection, modder Adnan has come up with a new mod where you can have Henry Cavill's face in The Witcher 3. If you want your game experience to echo the hit Netflix series, then this is the way to do it. Note that you need the Hearts of Stone DLC to get this particular mod to work.

Download Link

All Quest Objectives on Map

Another simple mod that provides a great service for players, this will show all quest objectives for active quests on the map. This means you won't accidentally wander past something important while your focus is elsewhere, and can help to cut down on wasted time. Less time wandering back and forth between quests means more time playing Gwent, or slicing up monsters.

Download Link

Increased Creature Loot

Another time-saving mod, this will increase the drop chance of loot from killing animals and monsters. The mod features custom levels that you can set, depending on how much loot you wish to receive. Some will also rebalance the chance of certain parts dropping. Make sure to read the options carefully, and pick a setting that suits the rest of your mod setup and desired gameplay experience.

Download Link

Geralt Cloak

If you have been kicking it in Skellige and feel Geralt might be a bit cold, then this is the mod for you. A fantastic looking cloak will adorn your Witcher, and you can even put the hood up or down. It also allows you to roleplay a little more, as you can pretend to hide your identity. Sometimes you might just want to enjoy a chilled walk with Roach without everyone asking you to kill a Wyvern.

Download Link

