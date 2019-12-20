How To Get Eliminations With An Unvaulted Weapon In Fortnite

Winterfest continues in Fortnite, as we now find ourselves on Day 3 of the Winterfest challenges. After searching your Holiday Stocking in the Winterfest Cabin, you will find you need to get five eliminations with an unvaulted weapon.

Thankfully, this is quite easy to do, as long as luck is on your side. Each day of Winterfest, a new weapon is unvaulted for 24 hours. To get your hands on these weapons, you will need to search chests in the game, or perhaps get lucky with some fishing.

Today's unvaulted weapon is the Flint-Knock Pistol, a powerful handgun that will knock you back quite a bit when you fire it. It is best to make sure you are landing a killer headshot, due to the long reload time, or at least use the knockback effect to keep you safe while you reload. You might want to wait until a weapon that is more your style is unlocked to do this challenge. Below, you will find a list of the leaked unvaulting for each day of Winterfest.

Heavy Sniper Rifle - 12/17

Double Barrel Shotgun - 12/18

Drum Gun - 12/19

Flint Knock Pistol - 12/20

Stink Bomb - 12/21

Infantry Rifle - 12/22

Dual Pistols - 12/23

Tactical Submachine Gun - 12/24

Shockwave Grenade - 12/25

Drum Shotgun - 12/26

Boom Bow - 12/27

Hand Cannon - 12/28

Suppressed Submachine Gun - 12/29

Heavy Sniper Rifle - 12/30

Boogie Bomb - 12/31

Flint Knock Pistol - 1/1

Drum Gun - 1/2

Infantry Rifle - 1/3

Hand Cannon - 1/4

Tactical Submachine Gun - 1/5

Boom Bow - 1/6

Keep in mind; these weapons were vaulted for a reason. Generally speaking, they were either very good, or very bad, and were considered by the devs to be upsetting the game's balance. As such, it is best to expect the balance to go a little bit out the window throughout Winterfest.

