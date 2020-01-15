Fortnite: Battle Royale 11.40 Patch Notes

It is an update day in Fortnite. Update 11.40 has brought us the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission, the 8-Ball Vs. Scratch mission, and plenty more changes to the game. Probably the biggest change in the game is the return of the Heavy Assault Rifle thanks to the new Sidegrading system. The resource costs for upgrading weapons at the Upgrade Bench has also been changed, we assume because so few people we doing it.

You can find the full patch notes from Epic Games below.

Fortnite 11.40 Patch Notes

v11.40 is live for Battle Royale and includes the following changes:

Introducing Sidegrading: the Heavy Assault Rifle returns. In non-competitive playlists, you can now use Upgrade Machines to “Sidegrade” your Assault Rifle into a Heavy Assault Rifle.

Reduced material costs for upgrading weapons at Upgrade Machines.

Added the following items to Battle Lab: Flint-Knock Pistol (Common and Uncommon) Shockwave Grenade Impulse Grenade

The iPad Pro (2018 release) now supports 120 FPS.

Clickable thumbstick buttons (L3 and R3) are now usable on supported iOS controllers.

Bug fixes:

Players’ Star Wars Achievements have returned to the Legacy timeline.

Resolved an issue involving the “F” key not enabling proper movement after direction was remapped to it.

Resolved an issue involving editing quickly causing players to remain in Edit mode.

Falling into a Hideout no longer causes the Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle’s crosshairs to disappear.

Resolved an issue involving the “Visit different bus stops in a single match” Remedy vs. Toxin Challenge not tracking progress for some bus stops.

The Spectrum Contrail again changes colors while in motion.

Continued to make improvements regarding FPS drops and hitching on mobile devices.

Resolved an issue involving mobile players getting stuck in a loop on the Select Fire Mode screen.

Resolved an issue involving console players being unable to progress through the gifting process if they did not have Two-Factor Authentication enabled.

