How to Swim 50 Meters in 5 Seconds in Fortnite: Battle Royale

One of the Fortnite challenges for the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission is to swim 50 meters in 5 seconds. It is an odd challenge, and you might find yourself struggling with it a little. There is a way to make it much easier, however.

If you head to the area shown on the map above, you will find an area that makes it very easy to complete. The plan is to use a waterfall to our advantage, so it might be easier to reach this spot if you drop straight in from the Battle Bus.

You will find an area of rapid moving water than ends in a long waterfall. Make sure you are diving under the water as you approach the waterfall, and you will do a graceful dive off the edge. The entire fall counts as swimming, and between the run-up to the waterfall, and the drop itself, you should easily hit your target for this challenge.

You can find the full list of challenges for the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission below:

