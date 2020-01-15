How to Swim 50 Meters in 5 Seconds in Fortnite: Battle Royale
One of the Fortnite challenges for the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission is to swim 50 meters in 5 seconds. It is an odd challenge, and you might find yourself struggling with it a little. There is a way to make it much easier, however.
If you head to the area shown on the map above, you will find an area that makes it very easy to complete. The plan is to use a waterfall to our advantage, so it might be easier to reach this spot if you drop straight in from the Battle Bus.
You will find an area of rapid moving water than ends in a long waterfall. Make sure you are diving under the water as you approach the waterfall, and you will do a graceful dive off the edge. The entire fall counts as swimming, and between the run-up to the waterfall, and the drop itself, you should easily hit your target for this challenge.
You can find the full list of challenges for the Rippley Vs. Sludge mission below:
- Stage 1 - Reach Battle Pass Tier 50. Stage 2 - Complete Rippley Vs. Sludge Mission Objective
- Earn Gold Scavenger Medals by searching chests, llamas, or supply drops (0/3)
- Achieve AR Specialist Accolades in different matches (0/3)
- Land in a Named Location in different matches (0/3)
- Deal any damage with a placed Trap to an opponent (0/1)
- Destroy SLURP Barrels, SLURP Trucks, or SLURP Silos (0/10)
- Swim 50m in under 5s (0/1)
- Visit Lazy Lake and Slurpy Swamp in the same match while riding in a motorboat (0/1)
- Eliminations at Risky Reels, Fort Crumpet, or Hydro 16 (0/5)
- Search the hidden gnome found in between Logjam Woodworks, a wooden shack, and a buck (0/1)
- Catch a fish with a Fishing Rod, a Harpoon Gun, and an Explosive Weapon (0/1)