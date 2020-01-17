How to Get a Car in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Even though flying might be cool in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, vehicles are a great way to get around the game while enjoying the scenery. In addition, they can be used to participate in the various race events in the Dragon Ball Z world.

However, Goku only has access to the Flying Nimbus during the early parts of the game. There are other restrictions as well on the types of vehicles that are usable. This is lifted once a player completes enough of the story to reach the Android Saga, which occurs after Trunks’ warning of the incoming Androids.

One of the tasks during this period of the story will be to speak to Bulma, the scientist and second daughter of Capsule Corporation's founder Dr. Brief. This will unlock the research and development system, which allows players to build robots and vehicles. Other features include customizing and upgrading existing machinery.

Through this unlocked system, players can now request Bulma to build them a variety of vehicles as long as they have the correct materials. This includes the Hover Car, which is required to participate in the world’s racing events.

If you're interested in other aspects of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Gamepur has a wealth of other helpful guides. These range from ones on fast traveling, getting on and off vehicles, using gifts to better your relationship with characters, and how soul emblems work with the community boards.

Next page