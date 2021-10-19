All Ariana Grande Monster Hunter punchcard challenges in Fortnite

Ariana Grande has returned to Fortnite. The global superstar, who performed a concert in the game earlier this year, can now be found on the map. Her presence actually leaked earlier in the year as an NPC called Bistro Astronaut, but nobody knew who that was at the time.

Ariana Grande can be found wandering along the pier at Believer Beach, so players will need to head there and interact with her to begin her punchcard quests.

Collect a record and place it in a Turntable (0/2)

Study the Caretaker’s footprints (0/2)

Collect Symbols from eliminated Cube Monsters (0/5)

Reveal the Command Symbol (0/1)

Launch Signal Flares (0/3)

As you can see, she has a pretty cryptic collection of challenges in her punchcard, and these challenges are actually a part of the Fortnitemares 2021 event.

