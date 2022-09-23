All Birthday rewards and cosmetics in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, and how to get them

As proof times flies by far too fast, Fortnite has now turned five years of age — and it is apparently doing it in style. The game currently features a selection of fun challenges for players to complete in its Battle Royale modes in return for a massive Back Bling and two other accessories. However, this special event won’t last long, meaning the challenges and cosmetics will become unavailable very soon. Here is all of the new Birthday cosmetics and how to get them before the event is over in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

How to get the Fortnite 5th birthday rewards

The Birthday event can reward players with up to three items: a Back Bling, Harvesting Tool, and Emoticon. These are all themed after delicious baked goods, and they may even become incredibly rare cosmetics to own later on. That’s because the challenges tied to them can only be done before Tuesday, September 27, and it is uncertain if the items will head to the Item Shop shortly after — so it is definitely best to get the quests done while you can. You can find how to unlock every reward below, along with links to guides that should help complete their quests.

Birthday challenges Rewards Consume Birthday Cake in different matches (0/5) Fuzzfetti Cake Back Bling Throw Birthday Presents (0/5) Sparklecake Emoticon Use Balloons in a single match (0/5) Celebratory Slice Harvesting Tool

As if there already wasn’t enough free goodies up for the taking, Fortnite is also hosting its first Reboot Rally event. This occasion calls on both new and veteran players to party up and finish Daily Quests for points and rewards. Best of all, these rewards are made up of brand new and returning items from Renegade Flame, a rare cosmetics set featuring fire-themed Gliders and Harvesting Tools.