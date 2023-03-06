Where to place recruitment posters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 is putting its final days to good use with the Cipher questline, a group of challenges where players must place down objects in hidden areas. This is especially true for its quest of placing recruitment posters around the map, as those who partake in it need to go to hard-to-spot, yet familiar locations. Here’s how to complete the place recruitment posters Cipher challenge in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

How to complete the place recruitment posters challenge in Fortnite

If you have already done the encrypted Cipher quests, this challenge should come rather easily. It will task players to place down at least four recruitment posters where encrypted Cypher quests are located. Thus, those who have yet to do the encrypted quests should expect to earn several thousands of XP while taking part in this challenge. Keep in mind, once at these locations, you will simply need to interact with the nearby square holograms in order to create a poster. You can find all recruitment poster locations pictured and detailed below.

Related: All leaked and rumored weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lonely Labs Recruitment Poster: You can find this poster within the snowbank at the center of Lonely Labs. Like in the “12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22” encrypted quest, you must enter the nearby orange crate to go inside it. Anvil Square Recruitment Posters: At the building closest to Anvil Square’s eastern bridge, you must pickaxe its locker on the first floor and take the stairs ahead. There will be two posters in this area as well as the “1.17.23.9.14. 19.19.24.1.21.6” encrypted Cipher quest. Shattered Slabs Recruitment Poster: This poster is where the “19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19” encrypted quest is set, spawning at the top of the rock slabs in the top-left corner of Shattered Slabs. Faulty Splits Recruitment Posters: There are two posters that spawn in the basement floor of Faulty Splits’ bowling alley. The stairs to this basement are located next to the first floor food area across from the bowling lanes.

Once the quest is completed, you will earn 10,000 XP and be one step closer to unlocking the Cipher event’s collection of four cosmetics. Additionally, it is worth noting that these posters may be linked to the next season, as they write “We will see you soon.” Although it is not said what these posters are for, several Chapter 4 Season 2 leaks may have already spoiled its Battle Pass offerings and potential map changes.