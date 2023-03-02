How to complete the “Dig at the top of” encrypted Cipher quest in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Cipher event continues with yet another strange encrypted quest that features nothing but a series of numbers in its quest description. This time around, the quest only goes by the following: “19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19.” Luckily, it does hint that players must dig at the top of a particular POI in order to find a unique Easter egg and complete the challenge. This guide will breakdown what these numbers mean and how you can finish this Cipher quest in Fortnite.

How to do the “19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19” Cipher quest in Fortnite

After the quest description’s numbers are decoded, it is apparent that 19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19 is pointing players toward Shattered Slabs. Additionally, as you will have to dig at the top of the POI, you must find the highest point in Shattered Slabs to solve for this challenge. As shown below, the dig spot is located in the top-left corner of the named location where there are layers of rock slabs stacked onto each other.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The dig spot is marked by a small gray dirt hill at the top of the slabs, and you will be required to use your Pickaxe on it in order to dig. Upon doing so, an arcade machine will slowly come up from the ground, and the encrypted Cipher quest should reward you with an additional 10,000 XP.

However, the Cipher questline offers much more than just small amounts of XP. Until March 10, players can take on its over two dozen quests in order to be gifted its exclusive Circuitry weapon wrap as well as four other futuristic-themed cosmetics. Aside from Cipher, you can even earn additional The Witcher cosmetics with the Battle Pass, such as the Viper School Geralt of Rivia skin.