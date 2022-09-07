How to extinguish fires on structures with slurp in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Fire with Fire Wild Week in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is not just about setting the battle royale’s map ablaze. Players tackling the event’s challenges will come to find they need to put out fires on structures by using slurp items. Of course, like most quests, there is a catch. There are only three types of slurps that can fan away flames, though each can be picked up within just seconds of starting a match. Here are which items put out fires and how you can use them to finish this Wild Week challenge in Fortnite.

How to put out fires on structures with slurp in Fortnite

You should first start the quest by searching for items that can set objects on fire. Luckily, the Wild Week has enabled the Firefly Jar, Primal Flame Bow, and Dragon’s Breath Shotgun to be extremely common as chest and ground loot. You can then put out their fires by using either a Chug Cannon, Chug Splash, or a Shield Keg. These can also be discovered in chests and as ground loot, but it is much faster to purchase these items with Gold from particular NPCs. You can find where each of the items are currently being sold below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

1) Chug Cannon : The Chug Cannon can be bought from Kyle for 600 Gold at The Chop Shop, a landmark northeast of Logjam Junction.

: The Chug Cannon can be bought from Kyle for 600 Gold at The Chop Shop, a landmark northeast of Logjam Junction. 2) Chug Splash : Cheapest of all, Chug Splash is sold by Evie for 96 Gold. The NPC is inside the home at the Syndicate Shoals island, just east of Lazy Lagoon.

: Cheapest of all, Chug Splash is sold by Evie for 96 Gold. The NPC is inside the home at the Syndicate Shoals island, just east of Lazy Lagoon. 3) Shield Keg: You can purchase Shield Keg for 250 Gold from Guaco near the center of Greasy Grove.

Despite its high price point, we highly recommend buying the Chug Cannon over the Chug Splash and Shield Keg. The quest requires that you extinguish fires on a total of 100 structures, and the Chug Cannon’s unlimited amount of ammo ensures you can get this done within a single match. No matter which item you use, simply aim its slurp over any fire to have the flames quickly disappear. After the objective has been met, you will be gifted a cool 12,000 XP, and the same amount can also be earned from all other Fire with Fire quests.