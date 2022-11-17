How many side quests are there in God of War Ragnarok? All Favors
Every optional missions listed.
God of War Ragnarok has a long, epic main story quest line called The Path, and that alone will require many hours of play, but in addition to The Path, there are also a great many side quests (or Favors, as the game called them) to complete. These side quests are all optional, but they’re all also worth doing. Not only do they add value to your gameplay experience, they also usually reward you with good loot, some of which you can’t get in any other way.
Related: All armor sets and stats in God of War Ragnarok
How many Favors are there in God of War Ragnarok?
There are 47 side quests in God of War Ragnarok, and they’ll be gradually drip fed to you as the game goes on. Most of them are contained within a specific realm, but a few will require you to adventure across more than one realm.
All side quests in God of War Ragnarok
Svartalfheim
The Lost Treasure
A Viking Funeral
Vanaheim
Cure for the Dead
Vanaheim: The Jungle
Return of the River
What Lies Below
Trail of the Dead
Casualty of War: The Stein
Casualty of War: The Toy
Vanaheim: The Sinkholes
Quaking Hollow
The Burning Skies
Casualty of War: The Hourglass
Vanaheim: The Plains
In the Dead of Night
In Plain Sight
For Vanaheim!
Casualty of War: The Brooch
Casualty of War: The Scroll
Alfheim
Niflheim
The Broken Prison
Muspelheim
Defend Your Valor
Midgard
The Nine Realms
Fit for a King