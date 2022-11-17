How many side quests are there in God of War Ragnarok? All Favors

God of War Ragnarok has a long, epic main story quest line called The Path, and that alone will require many hours of play, but in addition to The Path, there are also a great many side quests (or Favors, as the game called them) to complete. These side quests are all optional, but they’re all also worth doing. Not only do they add value to your gameplay experience, they also usually reward you with good loot, some of which you can’t get in any other way.

How many Favors are there in God of War Ragnarok?

There are 47 side quests in God of War Ragnarok, and they’ll be gradually drip fed to you as the game goes on. Most of them are contained within a specific realm, but a few will require you to adventure across more than one realm.

All side quests in God of War Ragnarok

Svartalfheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Service of Asgard

The Weight of Chains

Spirit of Rebellion

The Lost Treasure

A Viking Funeral

Vanaheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cure for the Dead

Garden for the Dead

Conscience for the Dead

The Mysterious Orb

Freya’s Missing Peace

Scent of Survival

Vanaheim: The Jungle

Return of the River

What Lies Below

Trail of the Dead

Path of Destruction

Casualty of War: The Stein

Casualty of War: The Toy

Vanaheim: The Sinkholes

Quaking Hollow

The Burning Skies

Casualty of War: The Hourglass

Vanaheim: The Plains

In the Dead of Night

In Plain Sight

For Vanaheim!

Nocturnal Predator

Casualty of War: The Brooch

Casualty of War: The Scroll

Alfheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

Secret of the Sands

Song of the Sands

The Elven Sanctum

Freyr’s Gift

The Desert Door

Niflheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Broken Prison

Muspelheim

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Crucible

The Final Challenges

Defend Your Valor

Midgard

Screenshot by Gamepur

Animal Instincts

Sigrun’s Curse

Guiding Light

Across the Realms

The Nine Realms

The Eyes of Odin

A Stag for All Seasons

Born From Fire

Fit for a King

Hel to Pay

Nine Realms in Bloom

The Last Remnants

The Lost Lindwyrms