All Hireable NPC Location In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve been killed during a Fortnite battle royale match, only to have my trusty hired NPC come and rescue me. This game-changing mechanic is still around in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1.

There’s more to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 than you might have initially thought. Apparently, it’s not all about looting vaults and doing impossible tricks on your TMNT driftboard. Some of the interactive, non-hostile NPCs in Fortnite can be recruited. Yes, just like in LEGO Fortnite, expect they won’t be chopping wood in the heat of battle. Instead, hired followers can provide support by marking chests and supplies or bringing the heavy cavalry with bombs. Thanks, Mecha Team Shadow. In this guide, I’ll show you where each NPC for hire can be found so you can have an extra hand in battle and also complete that TMNT quest.

Every NPC You Can Hire In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Below, you’ll find a list of every hireable character in Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 1, and their specialty, ability, price, and location.

Appearance Hireable Characters Type Price Location Steelsight Supply Specialist



Detects supplies and marks them for you. 200 Bars Rebel’s Roost (main building’s balcony) Solid Snake Scout Specialist



Marks all nearby chests and enemies every 45 seconds. 250 Bars Island North of Lavish Lair (roaming) Contract Giller Scout Specialist



Marks all nearby chests and enemies every 45 seconds. 250 Bars Industrial port north of Classy Courts Snow Striker Supply Specialist



Detects supplies and marks them for you. 250 Bars Campsite south of Grand Glacier Sun Tan Specialist Support Specialist



Heals the squad when needed. 250 Bars Southwest of Pleasant Piazza Dara Support Specialist



Heals the squad when needed. 250 Bars Northwest of Hazy Hillside (inside a house) Metal Mouth Heavy Specialist



Throws explosives at enemies. 200 Bars Graveyard north of Reckless Railways Mecha Team Shadow Heavy Specialist



Throws explosives at enemies. 200 Bars Train station northwest of Fencing Fields

How to Have a Hired Follower Eliminate An Opponent in Fortnite?

To have a hired follower eliminate an opponent in Fortnite, hire one of the NPCs listed above and let them defeat an opponent, be it an NPC or a player.

The best way to complete the TMNT quest is to hire one of the NPCs north of the map, like Contract Giller of Solid Snake, and take them to Lavish Lair to face off a couple of Legion Scout Members. Let them do all the work; this only works if the hired follower kills the opponent in Fortnite.

Alternatively, you can also hire Sun Tan Specialist southwest of the map and have him eliminate one of Peter Griffin’s lackeys at Snooty Steppes.

Can You Hire Two Characters in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1?

You can’t hire more than one character at a time in Fortnite. If you’ve already hired one character in a match and want to hire a second one, the first hired NPC will be let go.

So, if you hire Contract Giller and then run into Solid Snake and decide this gaming legend is more worthy of your company, Contract Giller will go back to the industrial port, and Solid Snake will take his place.

However, if you’re playing Fortnite‘s duo, trio, or squad modes, you’ll be happy (or appalled) to know that each team member can hire a different specialist.

How to Give Commands to Hired NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Your hired NPCs will follow you and shoot all enemies by default, but you can actually command them to stay put or revive you by opening the command menu in Fortnite. Here’s how to do it:

If you’re playing on a PC , press your mouse wheel button (middle click) to open the command menu.

, press your (middle click) to open the command menu. If you’re playing on a console, press and hold the D-pad.

This way, you can have your hired NPCs be more helpful in battle. Just keep in mind that once they’re dead, they can’t be rehired until the next match, so look after their well-being.