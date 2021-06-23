All journal locations in Sea of Thieves – A Pirate’s Life Tall Tale

Each Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life is chock full of journals to find, and finding all of them will earn you commendations. The first Tall Tale in this Pirates of the Caribbean expansion has two sets of five journals to find — the first set will be along your path in the main story quest, while the second set will take a number of side quests until you can get them all in one fell swoop.

Cursed Captain’s Journals

Dissent in the Ranks

Screenshot by Gamepur

This journal is to the right of the pajama-wearing skeleton on the bed.

Off the Edge of the Map

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the two skeletons playing chess, go to the back left part of the room to find this journal.

The Haul of a Lifetime

Screenshot by Gamepur

On the top deck in the front of the tavern, find this journal on a table.

Strange, Yet Familiar

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go all the way to the top of the lighthouse, and before the two skeletons sitting on chairs, look for a bookshelf on the right with this journal.

Lights Out

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Captain Cursed’s quarters, go to the right of the room to find this journal on a bookshelf.

Journals of the Headless Monkey’s Captain

Screenshot by Gamepur

Getting to the Headless Monkey is an entire process — after obtaining the Ship’s Key from the chess game, open up the locked door containing mounds of gold for you to take. From there, go to the back of the ship and rotate the sails of this sunken ship. There is a beacon behind these sails, and moving them will allow the lighthouse to light up the beacon. Return to the top of the lighthouse to do just that, and it will light up a number of green lanterns. Go near the entrance of the Sailor’s Grave town and you will see the green flames light up a new bridge, which will take you to the Headless Monkey and give you the Secret of the Grave commendation.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Somewhere in the Caribbean

Screenshot by Gamepur

This journal is right next to the helm, with the Headless Monkey Key in arm’s reach.

A Headless Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

Check near the middle mast on the ground next to a lantern for this journal.

Raising the Mad Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look around the back mast in front of the helm to see this journal standing up.

A Fateful Pursuit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Use the Headless Monkey Key and enter the captain’s quarters through a door on the bottom left of the back of the ship. This journal is on a table just ahead.

Fresh Waters

Screenshot by Gamepur

Look to your left in the captain’s quarters for another journal on a bookshelf.