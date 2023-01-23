All Lore collectible locations in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

In God of War Ragnarok, Vanaheim is the largest of the realms. It’s a densely forested environment consisting of two main regions. To the south lie the Wilds and the Barri Woods, and to the north, The Crater. Being the largest realm, Vanahaim also contains the highest number of collectibles, boasting a total of 31 Lore collectibles.

All Lore collectibles in Vanaheim in God of War Ragnarok

All Lore collectibles in Freyr’s Camp

The Freyr’s Lament Lore Scroll is inside the shelter on the southwest side of the camp itself.

Take the path west out of the camp, and immediately turn right. The Vanaheim Lullaby Rune Read is on the rock between the two boats.

All Lore collectibles in Eastern Barri Woods

In the southeastern part of Eastern Barri Woods, The Aesir Promise Lore Scroll is lying on the path with stairs on it.

The Verdant Rune Read is inside the ruined building northwest of the path blocked by two poison plants.

All Lore collectibles in The Abandoned Village

The Prayer to Freya Rune Read is on the left side of the entrance of the large hexagonal building.

At the bottom of the long east-west zipline, use your Draupnir Spear on the pillar to the left, and swing up to the raised platform. Turn right, go through the hut and down the stairs, then turn left and find the Chores Lore Scroll on the southeast side of this area.

All Lore locations in Western Barri Woods

The Harmony Lore Marker is at the same spot where you board the paper boat at the end of Scent of Survival. You can only get up there during daytime.

All Lore locations in Pilgrim’s Landing

The Dead on Arrival Lore Marker is on the left before the second bridge.

All Lore collectibles in Noatun’s Garden

The Gölrab of the Ashes and Frost Lore Marker is southeast of the ghost of Astrid.

In the southeast corner of the garden, climb up the side of the ruin. The Garden’s Progress Lore Marker is up here on the left.

The Under the Rainbow Treasure Map is hidden in the grass at the north end of the garden.

All Lore collectibles in River Delta

The Living Masterpiece Lore Marker is next to the blacksmith’s shop.

Dock your boat inside the huge tree in the middle of the River Delta, then go up the steps and cross the bridge to find the Nonviolence Lore Scroll next to the chest.

All Lore collectibles in Goddess Falls

Climb the wall on the west side of the beach. The Anything I Can Do Lore Marker is inside the cave at the top (as are two exploding plants).

All Lore collectibles in The Veiled Passage

Smash through the wooden barrier on the left side of the beach at the end of the passage, then kill all of the exploding plants, drop down, and climb the wall. The Seidr Sacrifice Lore Marker is on your right at the top.

All Lore collectibles in Cliffside Ruins

From the Seidr Sacrifice Lore Marker, fight your way north along the ledge, and climb down the chain at the end. Turn right to find the Call to Arms Lore Marker.

All Lore collectibles in Vanir Shrine

The Feast Lore Marker is on the north side of the area where you fight the Soul Eater.

The Giant’s Toes Treasure Map is on the ground to the east of The Feast Lore Marker.

Cross the drawbridge on the right side of the first area, then find the Auburn Crown Lore Marker in the next area.

Continue the Freya’s Missing Peace Favor and, shortly after you pass through the gate locked by two braziers, find the Traitor Rune Read on the right.

The Blessing of Two Lore Marker is on the west side of the area before the second of Freya’s belongings.

After reading the rune word, cross the stone bridge and find the Abandoned Lore Scroll on the other side of it.

In the area where Freya finds Mardoll, The Ceremony Lore Marker is just inside the doorway.

All Lore collectibles in The Plains

The Seidr Lore Marker is in front of the Eastern Plains Mystic Gateway

The A Scar is Born Treasure Map is west of the Crater Entrance Mystic Gateway, on the same small island as the Yggdrasil Rift.

Dock your boat at the beach west of the A Scar is Born Treasure map, then climb up the rocks on the left. Use the zipline, then find the Stupidity Lore Marker at the east end of this area.

The Apology Lore Marker is in the same area as the Western Plains Nornir Chest, next to the gate.

From the Jungle Entrance Mystic Gateway, swing across the river then open the gate and follow the tunnel to The Wishing Well. Climb up the north side of The Wishing Well, then go through the broken gate and find one of the Lost Pages on the next tunnel.

All Lore collectibles in The Jungle

The Unforgiven Lore Marker is on top of the dam, on the east side.

The City of Possibility Rune Read is on the north side of the cage that you use during the Path of Destruction Favor.

All Lore collectibles in The Sinkholes

The Everything Ends Lore Marker is next to the gate northwest of the Sinkholes Entrance Mystic Gateway.