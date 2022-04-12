All Merchant Chapman locations in Lost Ark

Lost Ark players who diligently work their trade skills are bound to have found more than a few World Tree Leaves in the process. These rare collectibles, limited to a total of 60 with 10 divided across the progression of each trade skill, are highly sought after by players for their use as a unique form of currency.

One such merchant dealing in World Tree Leaves is Chapman. In exchange for the player’s leaves, Chapman offers a few one-of-a-kind cosmetic player transformations, a collectible masterpiece, trade skill experience potions, and an upgradable pendant that offers passive boosts to all trade skills and their returns.

To the player’s convenience, Chapman is located in almost all of Arkesia’s major cities and player hubs. No matter where they may be adventuring, they’re always within walking distance of a World Tree Leaf marketplace. His position is marked on the player’s mini-map as a blue leaf.

Prideholme

Screenshot by Gamepur

Beginning their adventures in the micro-continent of Rethramis, players are likely to encounter the village of Prideholme very early. The local tavern, owned and operated by Neria, serves as a focal point for early quests. Within this tavern is one of several locations where Chapman can set up shop.

As players will not be unlocking the tools necessary to engage in trade skilling until later in the Luterra questline, it is unlikely that early-game players will see much use of this Chapman location. However, returning players may choose to swing by and peruse his wares if returning to fulfill a quest or manage rapport.

Related: All Prideholme Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark

Luterra Castle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The central hub of the continent of Luterra, Luterra Castle hosts many frequent visitors, as one of the first locations along the player’s journey that interacts with the Song of Return. Catering to this bustling population is another tavern, operated by another Neria of no relation to that of Prideholme. Chapman keeps to another post from here, situated prominently next to the bar by the front entrance.

Related: All Underground Cathedral Mokoko seed locations in Lost Ark

Wavestrand Port

Screenshot by Gamepur

As many of Arkesia’s adventurers become sea-faring, they will tend to sail from port city to port city as they travel in fortune’s direction. Accounting for this clientele, Chapman additionally does business in Luterra’s Wavestrand Port, running his shop from the back room of another tavern, coincidentally run by a woman named Neria.

Related: How to unlock sailing and how it works in Lost Ark

Rothun

Sailing west across Arkesia’s map to the continent of Rohendel, players will eventually arrive at its capital city of Rothun. Chapman caters to the most far-flung of adventurers here, trading leaves from within yet another tavern, whose proprietor is once again named Neria. Readers should be able to detect a pattern to Chapman’s possible whereabouts.

Related: How to complete the Off to the Races quest in Lost Ark

Origins of Stern

Screenshot by Gamepur

The seedy and technologically-advanced Arthetine houses another of Chapman’s backroom tavern shops, located to the east of Stern’s market district. This time, Neria’s property is conveniently located due north of the market district’s Triport, making this leaf marketplace particularly time-efficient for players looking to purchase.

Related: How to find and defeat Signatus in Lost Ark

Great Castle

The most remote of Chapman’s stores belong to the most remote of Arkesia’s continents, with Yorn occupying the very southwest of the world map’s landmass. Chapman’s business in Yorn relies upon the broad network of tavern-owners named Neria.

Related: How to unlock Kadan’s quest line in Lost Ark

Vern Castle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The southeast of Vern Castle’s business district features North Vern’s version of a Neria-owned tavern, complete with complementary Chapman at the center of the establishment.

Related: New Lost Ark continent, South Vern, will not launch with the requisite Chaos Dungeons

Kalaja

In Arkesia’s isolated and mountainous northeast lies the arctic continent of Feiton, where one such Chapman shelters from the chill in the local tavern. Of course, no Chapman would be complete without his complimentary Neria.

Related: Every emote in Lost Ark and how to get them

Nia Village

Rounding out this list is the leaf market located on the island continent of Punika. Tavern? Check. Neria? Check. Chapman? Check.

Related: All pets and their effects in Lost Ark