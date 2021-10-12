All new weapon skins in the Monsters Within event for Apex Legends

The Monsters Within event in Apex Legends is definitely quite different than all of the events we have seen prior to it. While it many qualities with the Thrillseekers event from earlier this year, in that it is a three-week event with a similar structure, it is still full of cosmetics in a way one of these events never has before. Monsters Within added 40 new cosmetics to the game, and all of them are permanently craftable year-round, and are available in Apex packs and in Monsters Within Packs.

Monsters Within weapon skins

While there are a ton of cosmetics in the Monsters Within event, not a lot of them are weapon skins. None of these skins are from Prize Trackers. There are more returning weapon skins in the bundles on the Special Offers page, there are only four brand-new weapon skins for the event itself. Luckily, they are all Legendary, and look very nice. Each one matches a Legend’s Legendary event skin.

Cardiac Assault (Legendary Hemlok skin)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Copper Claw (Epic Spitfire skin)

Excavator (Legendary R-99 skin)

Exposed Wiring (Legendary R-301 Carbine skin)