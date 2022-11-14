All nominees for Best Independent/Indie Game at the Game Awards

Many years ago, indie games weren’t even considered for awards. They weren’t considered important enough as AAA titles. Fast forward to now and they’re some of the most played and beloved titles in our industry. This year at The Game Awards, once again, they’re begin given a spotlight on the main stage. Last year, the Best Independent Game went to developer Ember Lab for Kena: Bridge of the Spirits. So you might be wondering, who is up for this year’s award?

The nominees for Best Indie Game at The Game Awards

At the Game Awards 2022, there are five games nominated for Best Indie. Those nominees are:

Cult of the Lamb

Screenshot by Gamepur

Cult of the Lamb is a deceptive game. Despite looking adorable, this game is dark. You actually play as a lamb who is saved from death by a mysterious stranger. In order to pay your debt to them, you have to create a cult in their name, gaining followers and spreading your Word. Of course, it won’t be easy. You’ll come across non-believers who won’t believe your Word and you’ll have to eliminate them. Eliminating them will allow you to gain their power and assert your dominance as the superior cult. You’ll also need to take care of your followers by making sure they stay healthy enough to be sacrificed in rituals.

Neon White

Image via Annapurna Interactive

In Neon White, you play as White, a demon assassin who is competing with other assassins in seeing who can eliminate the most demons in Heaven. The winner will the chance of living permanently there. To kill demons, you need to use abilities called Soul Cards, which have one-time uses, so you’ll have to use them wisely and effectively if you want to clear the stages fast. As you progress through the game, you’ll learn that not everything is all that it seems. Did you know these other demon assassins in a previous life and if so, what is your connection to them?

Sifu

Image via Sloclap

Sifu has you playing a young adult who is seeking revenge after witnessing their father get murdered as a child. Tracking down the targets responsible for their father’s death, you must battle your way through enemies before reaching the boss by using kung-fu moves taught to you by your late father. However, it’s easier said than done. Your enemies are worthy competitors and can take you down if you aren’t careful. But instead of getting a game over when you fail, your character ages up by several years. While your strikes get more powerful, you’ll have less health and eventually, you won’t be able to revive anymore.

Stray

Image via Annapurna Interactive

Stray won the hearts of many with its adorable protagonist. In this game, you play as a stray cat who is lost in a cybercity trying to get back home, but with evil robots everywhere, our little furry friend is going to need a lot of help if they want to reunite with their family. Thankfully, they meet a drone named B-12 who is willing to aid the cat in its efforts to escape the city. Together, the two navigate the strange city, finding out its secrets while also helping others along the way.

Tunic

Image via Finji

Inspired by the Legend of Zelda series, Tunic has you take control of a fox as you try and find treasure that’s hidden somewhere in the land. However, with monsters crawling around and numerous secrets to uncover, you’re going to have to take care of all of that first before finding that treasure. Similar to the series that inspired it, you have to solve puzzles. You also are limited to what you can do until you have a certain item or ability, meaning you can’t speedrun through the game until you’re properly prepared.