All NPCs that can hired in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

As Fortnite has skill-based matchmaking, those who have seemingly found themselves in more difficult lobbies may need an extra hand facing opponents. That is where hire-able NPCs come into play. These are characters that can be given a small amount of Gold in order to make them your personal hired gunmen. Although they may be AI, this short list of NPCs are still very much feared by most. This guide will breakdown every character you can hire and where they are located in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Where to hire a character in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Although there are not many characters currently on the map, a whooping five can be convinced to be hired. Better yet, there is at least one gunman in every biome, so don’t expect to travel very far to speak with them. Every hired character will require that players pay a small fee of 100 Gold to add them to their squad, but this amount can quickly be found from looting nearby chests. Each hire-able NPC is marked and detailed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aura: This iconic character can be discovered walking around the factory building near the northern coast, which is directly north of Brutal Bastion. Frozen Red Knight: Spawns at the center of Brutal Bastion. Raptorian the Brave: The knight is located northeast of Shattered Slabs near a pair of stone homes. Helsie: The NPC hides in the forest northwest of Faulty Splits. Joni the Red: Joni stands outside of the farm that is southwest of Frenzy Fields.

If you don’t have faith in their skills, you may also want to consider finding NPCs that sell Exotic weapons. These guns are widely regarded as being better than Legendary weapons, and even feature unique powers of their own. For one, those who find the Unstable Bow will have access to arrows of all elements.