Where To Find Rough Ruby & How To Craft Cut Ruby In LEGO Fortnite

You can find multiple resources while playing LEGO Fortnite, and the Rough Rubies are one of these challenging resources. You’ll need to explore your LEGO Fortnite world to track it down, and it can take a bit of time.

There is a specific location where you can find Rough Rubies, and how you get them. You’ll want to ensure you’ve upgraded your Pickaxe several times, and have a suitable crafting bench to prepare for this journey. You’ll also want to prepare yourself to have some heat protection. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Rough Ruby and how to craft Cut Rubies in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Find Rough Rubies in LEGO Fortnite

You can find Rough Rubies inside the caves in the desert biome of LEGO Fortnite. These caves are similar to those in the Grasslands, but they’re in the desert biome, and they’re much hotter, which means you need to prepare to protect yourself from the heat.

Rough Rubies are going to be the rare gem in this area. You will need to bring with you a Rare Pickaxe to harvest them into your inventory and bring them back to your village. I had a lot of trouble trying to get out of this area because the skeletons are exceptionally powerful in this area, on top of the increased heat protection required to survive inside this cave. Bring the Rough Rubies over to a gem cutter to jump onto the next crafting project when you bring it back.

How to Craft Cut Rubies in LEGO Fortnite

Now, when you’re ready to begin using the Rough Rubies and turn them into Cut Rubies, they need to go inside your Gem Cutter. You’ll need to wait a short amount of time for them to be properly refined, but you’ll then receive the Cut Rubies at the end of the process, and you can now use those in other crafting projects inside your LEGO Fortnite village.

It would be best if you made multiple trips back and forth to the desert to find more of these caves. Again, they are dangerous, and the temperates inside of them are exceptionally hot. You’ll want to bring plenty of food, weapons, and armor with you to protect yourself while adventuring in this location in your LEGO Fortnite world. I had to make several trips to make sure I had enough for everything I wanted to do with my friends.