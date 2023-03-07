All Prize Tracker rewards for Imperial Guard Collection event in Apex Legends

The Prize Tracker is easily one of the most important parts of a Collection event in Apex Legends, as it allows players to acquire different items without spending any in-game currency. It features items such as skins, charms, badges, Apex Packs, and more. In this guide, we are going to take a look at all Prize Tracker rewards for the Imperial Guard Collection event in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Imperial Guard Collection event Prize Tracker rewards

Just like every other previous Collection event, Imperial Guard also has its own Prize Tracker which is filled with different items. You don’t have to buy these items using Apex Coins or Crafting Metal. Instead, you just need to focus on playing and earning points. There are a total of twelve rewards for players to grab, and each one will get unlocked after you gain a certain amount of points. Furthermore, at the first and last level, you will get two items instead of one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Imperial Guard Pack & Badge (250 Points)

(250 Points) Epic Katana Weapon Charm (500 Points)

(500 Points) Rare Apex Pack (750 Points)

(750 Points) 3 Battle Pass Stars (1,000 Points)

(1,000 Points) Rare Apex Pack (1,250 Points)

(1,250 Points) Holospray (1,500 Points)

(1,500 Points) Rare Apex Pack (2,000 Points)

(2,000 Points) Epic Oni Weapon Charm (2,500 Points)

(2,500 Points) Rare Apex Pack (3,000 Points)

(3,000 Points) Holospray (3,500 Points)

(3,500 Points) 3 Battle Pass Stars (4,000 Points)

(4,000 Points) Imperial Guard Pack & Rare Apex Pack (5,000 Points)

For those wondering, points can be earned by completing Imperial Guard daily challenges, and you can earn up to 1,200 points daily. As the event will end on March 21, you have almost two weeks to earn 5,000 points so you can acquire every item the Prize Tracker has to offer. The rewards also include two Imperial Guard Packs. If you’re lucky enough, you might get your hands on Imperial Guard Legend or weapon skins through them.