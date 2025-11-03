All Quest Items in ARC Raiders – Complete List of Items to Keep

There are dozens of quests you’ll need to complete in ARC Raiders as you progress, and some of them will require you to collect very specific items that aren’t always easy to find. However, we’re going to help you with that. In the guide below, we’ll list out all quest items in ARC Raiders, which quests you’ll need them for, how many, and other important details. Use it as a cheat sheet on which items to save when you’re looting!

Complete ARC Raiders Quest Items List

In the tables below, you’ll find all items needed for quests in ARC Raiders categorized by their obtainment method. Regular items are those found regularly in raids/bought from merchants, and you can collect and save those until you need to turn them in for a quest. Special quest items spawn only if the quest that requires them is active.

PRO TIP: Some quest items can be bought from vendors if you’re high enough level. Check their stock if you’re missing an item before you go into a raid to search for it.

All Regular Quest Items

Quest Trader Quest Items ALL ITEMS TO KEEP N/A • ARC Alloy 3x

• Syringe 1x

• Antiseptic 2x

• Durable Cloth 1x

• Great Mullein 1x

• Wires 9x

• Burletta I 1x

• Rubber Duck 2x

• Faded Photograph 2x

• Battery 1x

• Power Rod 1x

• Camera Lens 1x

• Film Reel 1x

• Electrical Components 3x

• Advanced Electrical Components 1x

• Recorder 1x

• Apricot 1x

• Empty Wine Bottle 1x

• Light Impact Grenade 3x

• Oil 1x

• Sensors 3x

• Tick Pod 1x

• Wasp Driver 2x

• Hornet Driver 2x

• Snitch Scanner 1x

• Rocketeer Driver 1x

• Leaper Pulse Unit 1x

• Surveyor Vault 1x

• Fireball Burner 1x Clearer Skies Shani • ARC Alloy (3x, Regular Item) – Found on defeated ARC enemies. Doctor’s Orders Lance • Syringe (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Med Crates and Medical locations on various maps.

• Antiseptic (2x, Regular Item) – Found inside Med Crates and Medical locations on various maps.

• Durable Cloth (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Commercial and Medical locations on various maps.

• Great Mullein (1x, Regular Item) – Found in submerged and swampy areas on various maps. Eyes on the Prize Tian Wen • Wires (3x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps. Industrial Espionage Tian Wen • Burletta I (1x, Weapon) – Weapon sold by Tian Wen and found in various locations around the world. Lance’s Tea Party Lance • Rubber Duck (2x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in various Residential, Commercial, and Old World locations.

• Faded Photograph (2x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in various Residential locations. Into the Fray Shani • Leaper Pulse Unit (1x, Throwable Item) – Found on destroyed Leaper ARCs. Mixed Signals Tian Wen • Surveyor Vault (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Surveyor ARCs. Movie Night Apollo • Camera Lens (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside of Security locations around the world.

• Film Reel (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential and Old World locations around the world.

• Electrical Components (3x, Regular Item) – Found in Electrical locations around the world. Out of the Shadows Shani • Rocketeer Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Rocketeer ARCs. Pied Piper Apollo • Recorder (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential locations around the world.

• Apricot (1x, Regular Item) – Found in Nature areas around the world.

• Empty Wine Bottle (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential and Commercial locations around the world.

• Light Impact Grenade (3x, Throwable Item) – Found in Weapon Caches around the world.

• Oil (1x, Regular Item) – Found in various Mechanical locations around the world. Powering Up the Greenhouse Tian Wen • Advanced Electrical Components (1x, Regular Item) – Found in Electrical locations around the world.

• Sensors (3x, Regular Item) – Found in Security and Technological lcations around the world. Small But Sinister Shani • Tick Pod (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Tick ARCs. The Trifecta Shani • Wasp Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Wasp ARCs.

• Hornet Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Hornet ARCs.

• Snitch Scanner (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Snitch ARCs. Trash Into Treasure Shani • Wires (6x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps.

• Battery (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps. Tribute to Toledo Celeste • Power Rod (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Exodus locations on various maps. Wasps and Hornets Shani • Wasp Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Wasp ARCs.

• Hornet Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Hornet ARCs. What Goes Around Apollo • Fireball Burner (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed ARCs.

All Special Quest Items

Quest Trader Quest Items The League Apollo In One Round:

• Deflated Football (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Residential locations on various maps.

• Duct Tape (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Residential and Commercial locations on various maps. A Lay of the Land Shani • LiDAR Scanner (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the upper floor of Control Tower A6 on The Spaceport map. A New Type of Plant Lance • Possibly Toxic Plant (1x, Quest Item) – Found near the Baron Husk at the Old Battleground on the Dam Battlegrounds map. A Reveal in Ruins Lance • ESR Analyzer (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the upper floor of Control Tower A6 on The Spaceport map. Armored Transport Shani • Armored Patrol Key Card (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside a guard hut at the Checkpoint within the Gate Approach on the Blue Gate map. A Symbol of Unification Celeste • Flag (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside an outpost on the southern-most point of the Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map. Broken Monument Tian Wen • First Wave Tape (1x, Quest Item) – Found in the central part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, next to a cylindrical container.

• First Wave Compass (1x, Quest Item) – Found at the eastern part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, inside a broken vehicle.

• First Wave Rations (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the northern part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, inside of a broken plane section. Building a Library Apollo • Romance Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map.

• Detective Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map.

• Adventure Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map. Celeste’s Journals Celeste • Celeste’s Journal 1 (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside an outpost in the far north-eastern corner of the Dam Battlegrounds map, between the Power Generation Complex and East Broken Ridge.

• Celeste’s Journal 2 (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the main building in the center of the South Swamp Outpost on the Dam Battlegrounds map (south-west corner). Communication Hideout Shani • Battery Cell (1x, Quest Item) – Found next to a booth in the courtyard of the Red Tower inside the Old Town on the Buried City map. Echoes of Victory Celeste • Battle Plans (1x, Quest Item) – Found next to a wreckage at the West Broken Ridge on the Dam Battlegrounds map. Keeping the Memory Celeste • Helmet (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside a bush on the eastern/central area of the Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map. Power Out Celeste • Battery (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the ground at the Electrical Substation on The Spaceport map. With a Trace Shani • Communication Device (1x, Quest Item) – Found on a wreckage at the Adorned Wreckage on the Blue Gate map. The Major’s Footlocker Tian Wen • Major Aiva’s Mementos (1x, Quest Item) – Found in the west wing of the Ruby Residence on the Dam Battlegrounds map.

Tips for Collecting Quest Items

Image via ARC Raiders

Make sure to use the Safe Pockets in your inventory to save the rare items you’ll need for quests, especially Power Rods, Reaper Pulse Units, and other Epic+ rarity items. Also, many of the quest items can be bought from merchants, making finding them trivial.

ARC Raiders Quest Items FAQ

Q: Do quest items stay in your inventory if you die? A: Quest items that need to be found and used within one round do not stay in your inventory if you die. However, quest items that can be moved to your safe pocket will be saved, and you can deliver them after the raid.

Q: How many quests are there in ARC Raiders? A: Currently, there is over 60 quests in ARC Raiders.

Q: Can I save items for quests that I haven’t unlocked yet? A: Yes, and it’s important that you save the regular items that you’ll need to turn in for quests. That way, you can finish them immediately and move on to the next ones.

That covers all the quest items you’ll need to find and collect/deliver in ARC Raiders. For more content, including our ARC Raiders skill tree guide and ARC Raiders trinkets guide, visit the Guides category here on Gamepur.

