All quest items in ARC Raiders
Image via ARC Raiders
Category:
Guides

All Quest Items in ARC Raiders – Complete List of Items to Keep

Complete list of all quest items you should keep in ARC Raiders.
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Nov 3, 2025 09:03 am

There are dozens of quests you’ll need to complete in ARC Raiders as you progress, and some of them will require you to collect very specific items that aren’t always easy to find. However, we’re going to help you with that. In the guide below, we’ll list out all quest items in ARC Raiders, which quests you’ll need them for, how many, and other important details. Use it as a cheat sheet on which items to save when you’re looting!

Complete ARC Raiders Quest Items List

In the tables below, you’ll find all items needed for quests in ARC Raiders categorized by their obtainment method. Regular items are those found regularly in raids/bought from merchants, and you can collect and save those until you need to turn them in for a quest. Special quest items spawn only if the quest that requires them is active.

PRO TIP: Some quest items can be bought from vendors if you’re high enough level. Check their stock if you’re missing an item before you go into a raid to search for it.

All Regular Quest Items

QuestTraderQuest Items
ALL ITEMS TO KEEPN/AARC Alloy 3x
Syringe 1x
Antiseptic 2x
Durable Cloth 1x
Great Mullein 1x
Wires 9x
Burletta I 1x
Rubber Duck 2x
Faded Photograph 2x
Battery 1x
Power Rod 1x
Camera Lens 1x
Film Reel 1x
Electrical Components 3x
Advanced Electrical Components 1x
Recorder 1x
Apricot 1x
Empty Wine Bottle 1x
Light Impact Grenade 3x
Oil 1x
Sensors 3x
Tick Pod 1x
Wasp Driver 2x
Hornet Driver 2x
Snitch Scanner 1x
Rocketeer Driver 1x
Leaper Pulse Unit 1x
Surveyor Vault 1x
Fireball Burner 1x
Clearer SkiesShaniARC Alloy (3x, Regular Item) – Found on defeated ARC enemies.
Doctor’s OrdersLanceSyringe (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Med Crates and Medical locations on various maps.
Antiseptic (2x, Regular Item) – Found inside Med Crates and Medical locations on various maps.
Durable Cloth (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Commercial and Medical locations on various maps.
Great Mullein (1x, Regular Item) – Found in submerged and swampy areas on various maps.
Eyes on the PrizeTian WenWires (3x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps.
Industrial EspionageTian WenBurletta I (1x, Weapon) – Weapon sold by Tian Wen and found in various locations around the world.
Lance’s Tea PartyLanceRubber Duck (2x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in various Residential, Commercial, and Old World locations.
Faded Photograph (2x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in various Residential locations.
Into the FrayShaniLeaper Pulse Unit (1x, Throwable Item) – Found on destroyed Leaper ARCs.
Mixed SignalsTian WenSurveyor Vault (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Surveyor ARCs.
Movie NightApolloCamera Lens (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside of Security locations around the world.
Film Reel (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential and Old World locations around the world.
Electrical Components (3x, Regular Item) – Found in Electrical locations around the world.
Out of the ShadowsShaniRocketeer Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Rocketeer ARCs.
Pied PiperApolloRecorder (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential locations around the world.
Apricot (1x, Regular Item) – Found in Nature areas around the world.
Empty Wine Bottle (1x, Regular Item) – Trinket found in Residential and Commercial locations around the world.
Light Impact Grenade (3x, Throwable Item) – Found in Weapon Caches around the world.
Oil (1x, Regular Item) – Found in various Mechanical locations around the world.
Powering Up the GreenhouseTian WenAdvanced Electrical Components (1x, Regular Item) – Found in Electrical locations around the world.
Sensors (3x, Regular Item) – Found in Security and Technological lcations around the world.
Small But SinisterShaniTick Pod (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Tick ARCs.
The TrifectaShaniWasp Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Wasp ARCs.
Hornet Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Hornet ARCs.
Snitch Scanner (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Snitch ARCs.
Trash Into TreasureShaniWires (6x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps.
Battery (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Electrical and Technological locations on various maps.
Tribute to ToledoCelestePower Rod (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Exodus locations on various maps.
Wasps and HornetsShaniWasp Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Wasp ARCs.
Hornet Driver (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed Hornet ARCs.
What Goes AroundApolloFireball Burner (1x, Regular Item) – Found on destroyed ARCs.

All Special Quest Items

QuestTraderQuest Items
The LeagueApolloIn One Round:
Deflated Football (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Residential locations on various maps.
Duct Tape (1x, Regular Item) – Found inside Residential and Commercial locations on various maps.
A Lay of the LandShaniLiDAR Scanner (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the upper floor of Control Tower A6 on The Spaceport map.
A New Type of PlantLancePossibly Toxic Plant (1x, Quest Item) – Found near the Baron Husk at the Old Battleground on the Dam Battlegrounds map.
A Reveal in RuinsLanceESR Analyzer (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the upper floor of Control Tower A6 on The Spaceport map.
Armored TransportShaniArmored Patrol Key Card (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside a guard hut at the Checkpoint within the Gate Approach on the Blue Gate map.
A Symbol of UnificationCelesteFlag (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside an outpost on the southern-most point of the Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map.
Broken MonumentTian WenFirst Wave Tape (1x, Quest Item) – Found in the central part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, next to a cylindrical container.
First Wave Compass (1x, Quest Item) – Found at the eastern part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, inside a broken vehicle.
First Wave Rations (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the northern part of Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map, inside of a broken plane section.
Building a LibraryApolloRomance Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map.
Detective Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map.
Adventure Book (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the southern wing of the Library in the Buried City map.
Celeste’s JournalsCelesteCeleste’s Journal 1 (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside an outpost in the far north-eastern corner of the Dam Battlegrounds map, between the Power Generation Complex and East Broken Ridge.
Celeste’s Journal 2 (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside the main building in the center of the South Swamp Outpost on the Dam Battlegrounds map (south-west corner).
Communication HideoutShaniBattery Cell (1x, Quest Item) – Found next to a booth in the courtyard of the Red Tower inside the Old Town on the Buried City map.
Echoes of VictoryCelesteBattle Plans (1x, Quest Item) – Found next to a wreckage at the West Broken Ridge on the Dam Battlegrounds map.
Keeping the MemoryCelesteHelmet (1x, Quest Item) – Found inside a bush on the eastern/central area of the Scrap Yard on the Dam Battlegrounds map.
Power OutCelesteBattery (1x, Quest Item) – Found on the ground at the Electrical Substation on The Spaceport map.
With a TraceShaniCommunication Device (1x, Quest Item) – Found on a wreckage at the Adorned Wreckage on the Blue Gate map.
The Major’s FootlockerTian WenMajor Aiva’s Mementos (1x, Quest Item) – Found in the west wing of the Ruby Residence on the Dam Battlegrounds map.

Tips for Collecting Quest Items

How to save items in ARC Raiders
Image via ARC Raiders

Make sure to use the Safe Pockets in your inventory to save the rare items you’ll need for quests, especially Power Rods, Reaper Pulse Units, and other Epic+ rarity items. Also, many of the quest items can be bought from merchants, making finding them trivial.

ARC Raiders Quest Items FAQ

Q: Do quest items stay in your inventory if you die?

A: Quest items that need to be found and used within one round do not stay in your inventory if you die. However, quest items that can be moved to your safe pocket will be saved, and you can deliver them after the raid.


Q: How many quests are there in ARC Raiders?

A: Currently, there is over 60 quests in ARC Raiders.


Q: Can I save items for quests that I haven’t unlocked yet?

A: Yes, and it’s important that you save the regular items that you’ll need to turn in for quests. That way, you can finish them immediately and move on to the next ones.

That covers all the quest items you’ll need to find and collect/deliver in ARC Raiders. For more content, including our ARC Raiders skill tree guide and ARC Raiders trinkets guide, visit the Guides category here on Gamepur.

