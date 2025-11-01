Complete ARC Raiders Trinkets Guide [All Trinkets & What to Do With Them]

Trinkets are valuable items you can find during raids in ARC Raiders. Most trinkets don’t have any particular use, and you can sell them for coins. However, you’ll need specific trinkets for upgrades, crafts, and quests, which makes them worth saving. Below, we will list all the trinkets in ARC Raiders, their uses, and what to do with them.
In the table below, you can find all trinkets in ARC Raiders, what they’re used for, their locations, weight, sell price, and other useful information. There are only a few trinkets worth keeping, as they are needed for certain quests and upgrades, while most others can be safely sold for cash.
|Trinket
|Rarity
|Description
|Weight &
Sell Price
|Use (Quest, Craft, etc.)
|Locations
Faded Photograph
|Common
|A snapshot of the world before, faded by sunlight and time.
|0.3 KG
$640
|Lance’s Tea Party (2x)
|Residential
Rubber Duck
|Common
|Always there to lend an ear, should you need it.
|0.3 KG
$1,000
|Lance’s Tea Party (2x)
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
Expired Pasta
|Common
|Way pasta its prime.
|0.1 KG
$1,000
|Healing Item
|Residential
Commercial
Empty Wine Bottle
|Common
|Yes, it really is empty.
|0.2 KG
$1,000
|Crafting (Agave Juice)
|Residential
Commercial
Coffe Pot
|Common
|The power to face a new day, one drip at a time.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|None
|Residential
Bloated Tuna Can
|Common
|Something tells you that you don’t want to open this…
|0.2 KG
$1,000
|Stamina Restoration
|Residential
Commercial
Blown Fuses
|Common
|0.2 KG
$1,000
|None
|Electrical
Torn Book
|Common
|What pages remain speak of chosen heroes, vampires, and lots of longing glances.
|0.3 KG
$1,000
|None
|Residential
Old World
Light Bulb
|Common
|Without light, life underground would be impossible.
|0.2 KG
$2,000
|None
|Electrical
Dart Board
|Common
|Some Raiders use it to practice dexterity. Others just like throwing things at other things.
|1 KG
$2,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Air Freshner
|Common
|May be worth a few coins.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|Crafting (Flame Spray)
|Mechanical
Silver Teaspoon Set
|Common
|A shining, shimmering set of refinement and elegance.
|0.3 KG
$3,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
Red Coral Jewelry
|Common
|Valued for its fine craftsmanship, and effortless ability to make your eyes pop.
|0.3 KG
$5,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
Playing Cards
|Common
|Speranzans love to see who can build the tallest tower – before the tremors knock them down.
|0.2 KG
$5,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Vase
|Common
|Worth a small fortune.
|0.3 KG
$3,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
Very Comfortable Pillow
|Common
|The envy of every Raider. Like sleeping on an especially ergonomic cloud.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|Scrappy V (3x)
|Residential
Commercial
Rosary
|Common
|May be worth a few coins.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|None
|Residential
Old World
Painted Box
|Common
|May be worth a few coins.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|None
|Old World
Poster of Natural Wonders
|Common
|If you stand close and squint your eyes, it’s like the world never came crumbling down.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Pottery
|Uncommon
|May be worth a few coins.
|0.3 KG
$2,000
|None
|Residential
Old World
Recorder
|Uncommon
|A playable recorder used to attract ARC’s attention, and impress other Raiders.
|0.2 KG
$1,000
|None
|Residential
Cat Bed
|Uncommon
|At least a tiny bit more comfortable than your face.
|0.5 KG
$1,000
|Scrappy IV (1x)
|Residential
Commercial
Fine Wristwatch
|Rare
|Perfect for telling the time, and showcasing that you’re an exceedingly dignified person.
|0.2 KG
$3,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Film Reel
|Rare
|May be worth a few coins.
|0.2 KG
$2,000
|Movie Night (1x)
|Residential
Old World
Music Album
|Rare
|Perfect for relaxing nights at home, casual get-togethers, and private air guitar concerts.
|0.3 KG
$3,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Statuette
|Rare
|Worth a small fortune.
|0.3 KG
$3,000
|None
|Residential
Old World
Music Box
|Rare
|Worth a small fortune.
|0.4 KG
$5,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
Lance’s Mixtape
(5th Edition)
|Epic
|Lance has personally planted a number of these around the Rust Belt, for some reason.
|0.2 KG
$10,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Breathtaking Snow Globe
|Epic
|The envy of every Speranzan. Proof that his world was once thriving and magical.
|0.2 KG
$7,000
|None
|Residential
Commercial
Old World
What Do You Do With Trinkets in ARC Raiders?
You can sell most trinkets, as they are basically trash items. A unique thing about trinkets is that they will show up as decorations on the shelves in your hideout. Also, there are a few trinkets that are needed for quests and Scrappy upgrades, and they are worth keeping, which are:
- Film Reel: Movie Night Quest (1x)
- Cat Bed: Scrappy IV Upgrade (1x)
- Very Comfortable Pillow: Scrappy V Upgrade (3x)
- Faded Photograph: Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)
- Rubber Duck: Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)
ARC Raiders Trinkets FAQ
The trinkets worth keeping are Film Reel (1x), Cat Bed (1x), Very Comfortable Pillow (3x), Faded Photograph (2x), and Rubber Duck (2x).
What are trinkets used for?
Most trinkets are junk items with no actual use, and that’s why you should sell them. However, some are used for quests, crafts, upgrades, etc.
What are the rarest trinkets in ARC Raiders?
The rarest trinkets are Lance’s Mixtape (5th Edition) and Breathtaking Snow Globe. Both have very low spawn chances and very high sell prices.
Do you save trinkets inside trinket slots when you die?
No, trinkets that you put in your trinket slots aren’t saved if you die. They are used as extra inventory space. You can have up to 3 trinkets in those augmented slots after you unlock Looting MK. 2.
