Complete ARC Raiders Trinkets Guide [All Trinkets & What to Do With Them]

Every trinket in ARC Raiders and what to do with them!

Trinkets are valuable items you can find during raids in ARC Raiders. Most trinkets don’t have any particular use, and you can sell them for coins. However, you’ll need specific trinkets for upgrades, crafts, and quests, which makes them worth saving. Below, we will list all the trinkets in ARC Raiders, their uses, and what to do with them.

All Trinkets in ARC Raiders and What to Do With Them

In the table below, you can find all trinkets in ARC Raiders, what they’re used for, their locations, weight, sell price, and other useful information. There are only a few trinkets worth keeping, as they are needed for certain quests and upgrades, while most others can be safely sold for cash.

Trinket Rarity Description Weight &

Sell Price Use (Quest, Craft, etc.) Locations

Faded Photograph Common A snapshot of the world before, faded by sunlight and time. 0.3 KG

$640 Lance’s Tea Party (2x) Residential

Rubber Duck Common Always there to lend an ear, should you need it. 0.3 KG

$1,000 Lance’s Tea Party (2x) Residential

Commercial

Old World

Expired Pasta Common Way pasta its prime. 0.1 KG

$1,000 Healing Item Residential

Commercial

Empty Wine Bottle Common Yes, it really is empty. 0.2 KG

$1,000 Crafting (Agave Juice) Residential

Commercial

Coffe Pot Common The power to face a new day, one drip at a time. 0.3 KG

$2,000 None Residential

Bloated Tuna Can Common Something tells you that you don’t want to open this… 0.2 KG

$1,000 Stamina Restoration Residential

Commercial

Blown Fuses Common 0.2 KG

$1,000 None Electrical

Torn Book Common What pages remain speak of chosen heroes, vampires, and lots of longing glances. 0.3 KG

$1,000 None Residential

Old World

Light Bulb Common Without light, life underground would be impossible. 0.2 KG

$2,000 None Electrical

Dart Board Common Some Raiders use it to practice dexterity. Others just like throwing things at other things. 1 KG

$2,000 None Residential

Commercial

Air Freshner Common May be worth a few coins. 0.3 KG

$2,000 Crafting (Flame Spray) Mechanical

Silver Teaspoon Set Common A shining, shimmering set of refinement and elegance. 0.3 KG

$3,000 None Residential

Commercial

Old World

Red Coral Jewelry Common Valued for its fine craftsmanship, and effortless ability to make your eyes pop. 0.3 KG

$5,000 None Residential

Commercial

Old World

Playing Cards Common Speranzans love to see who can build the tallest tower – before the tremors knock them down. 0.2 KG

$5,000 None Residential

Commercial

Vase Common Worth a small fortune. 0.3 KG

$3,000 None Residential

Commercial

Old World

Very Comfortable Pillow Common The envy of every Raider. Like sleeping on an especially ergonomic cloud. 0.3 KG

$2,000 Scrappy V (3x) Residential

Commercial

Rosary Common May be worth a few coins. 0.3 KG

$2,000 None Residential

Old World

Painted Box Common May be worth a few coins. 0.3 KG

$2,000 None Old World

Poster of Natural Wonders Common If you stand close and squint your eyes, it’s like the world never came crumbling down. 0.3 KG

$2,000 None Residential

Commercial

Pottery Uncommon May be worth a few coins. 0.3 KG

$2,000 None Residential

Old World

Recorder Uncommon A playable recorder used to attract ARC’s attention, and impress other Raiders. 0.2 KG

$1,000 None Residential

Cat Bed Uncommon At least a tiny bit more comfortable than your face. 0.5 KG

$1,000 Scrappy IV (1x) Residential

Commercial

Fine Wristwatch Rare Perfect for telling the time, and showcasing that you’re an exceedingly dignified person. 0.2 KG

$3,000 None Residential

Commercial

Film Reel Rare May be worth a few coins. 0.2 KG

$2,000 Movie Night (1x) Residential

Old World

Music Album Rare Perfect for relaxing nights at home, casual get-togethers, and private air guitar concerts. 0.3 KG

$3,000 None Residential

Commercial

Statuette Rare Worth a small fortune. 0.3 KG

$3,000 None Residential

Old World

Music Box Rare Worth a small fortune. 0.4 KG

$5,000 None Residential

Commercial

Old World

Lance’s Mixtape

(5th Edition) Epic Lance has personally planted a number of these around the Rust Belt, for some reason. 0.2 KG

$10,000 None Residential

Commercial

Breathtaking Snow Globe Epic The envy of every Speranzan. Proof that his world was once thriving and magical. 0.2 KG

$7,000 None Residential

Commercial

Old World

What Do You Do With Trinkets in ARC Raiders?

You can sell most trinkets, as they are basically trash items. A unique thing about trinkets is that they will show up as decorations on the shelves in your hideout. Also, there are a few trinkets that are needed for quests and Scrappy upgrades, and they are worth keeping, which are:

Film Reel : Movie Night Quest (1x)

: Movie Night Quest Cat Bed : Scrappy IV Upgrade (1x)

: Scrappy IV Upgrade Very Comfortable Pillow : Scrappy V Upgrade (3x)

: Scrappy V Upgrade Faded Photograph : Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)

: Lance’s Tea Party Quest Rubber Duck: Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)

ARC Raiders Trinkets FAQ

Which trinkets should you keep? The trinkets worth keeping are Film Reel (1x), Cat Bed (1x), Very Comfortable Pillow (3x), Faded Photograph (2x), and Rubber Duck (2x).

What are trinkets used for? Most trinkets are junk items with no actual use, and that’s why you should sell them. However, some are used for quests, crafts, upgrades, etc.

What are the rarest trinkets in ARC Raiders? The rarest trinkets are Lance’s Mixtape (5th Edition) and Breathtaking Snow Globe. Both have very low spawn chances and very high sell prices.

Do you save trinkets inside trinket slots when you die? No, trinkets that you put in your trinket slots aren’t saved if you die. They are used as extra inventory space. You can have up to 3 trinkets in those augmented slots after you unlock Looting MK. 2.

That covers all you need to know regarding trinkets in ARC Raiders and what they do. For more ARC Raiders guides, including our comprehensive ARC Raiders skill tree guide, check out the Guides section here on Gamepur.

