Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
ARC Raiders trinkets guide
Image via ARC Raiders
Category:
Guides

Complete ARC Raiders Trinkets Guide [All Trinkets & What to Do With Them]

Every trinket in ARC Raiders and what to do with them!
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Nov 1, 2025 07:35 am

Trinkets are valuable items you can find during raids in ARC Raiders. Most trinkets don’t have any particular use, and you can sell them for coins. However, you’ll need specific trinkets for upgrades, crafts, and quests, which makes them worth saving. Below, we will list all the trinkets in ARC Raiders, their uses, and what to do with them.

Recommended Videos

All Trinkets in ARC Raiders and What to Do With Them

In the table below, you can find all trinkets in ARC Raiders, what they’re used for, their locations, weight, sell price, and other useful information. There are only a few trinkets worth keeping, as they are needed for certain quests and upgrades, while most others can be safely sold for cash.

TrinketRarityDescriptionWeight &
Sell Price		Use (Quest, Craft, etc.)Locations
Faded Photograph trinket in ARC Raiders
Faded Photograph		CommonA snapshot of the world before, faded by sunlight and time.0.3 KG
$640		Lance’s Tea Party (2x)Residential
Rubber Duck trinket in ARC Raiders
Rubber Duck		CommonAlways there to lend an ear, should you need it.0.3 KG
$1,000		Lance’s Tea Party (2x)Residential
Commercial
Old World
Expired Pasta trinket in ARC Raiders
Expired Pasta		CommonWay pasta its prime.0.1 KG
$1,000		Healing ItemResidential
Commercial
Empty Wine Bottle trinket in ARC Raiders
Empty Wine Bottle		CommonYes, it really is empty.0.2 KG
$1,000		Crafting (Agave Juice)Residential
Commercial
Coffee Pot trinket in ARC Raiders
Coffe Pot		CommonThe power to face a new day, one drip at a time.0.3 KG
$2,000		NoneResidential
Bloated Tuna trinket in ARC Raiders
Bloated Tuna Can		CommonSomething tells you that you don’t want to open this…0.2 KG
$1,000		Stamina RestorationResidential
Commercial
Blown Fuses trinket in ARC Raiders
Blown Fuses		Common0.2 KG
$1,000		NoneElectrical
Torn Book trinket in ARC Raiders
Torn Book		CommonWhat pages remain speak of chosen heroes, vampires, and lots of longing glances.0.3 KG
$1,000		NoneResidential
Old World
Light Bulb trinket in ARC Raiders
Light Bulb		CommonWithout light, life underground would be impossible.0.2 KG
$2,000		NoneElectrical
Dart Board trinket in ARC Raiders
Dart Board		CommonSome Raiders use it to practice dexterity. Others just like throwing things at other things.1 KG
$2,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Air Freshner trinket in ARC Raiders
Air Freshner		CommonMay be worth a few coins.0.3 KG
$2,000		Crafting (Flame Spray)Mechanical
Silver Teaspoon Set trinket in ARC Raiders
Silver Teaspoon Set		CommonA shining, shimmering set of refinement and elegance.0.3 KG
$3,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Old World
Red Coral Jewelry trinket in ARC Raiders
Red Coral Jewelry		CommonValued for its fine craftsmanship, and effortless ability to make your eyes pop.0.3 KG
$5,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Old World
Playing Cards trinket in ARC Raiders
Playing Cards		CommonSperanzans love to see who can build the tallest tower – before the tremors knock them down.0.2 KG
$5,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Vase trinket in ARC Raiders
Vase		CommonWorth a small fortune.0.3 KG
$3,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Old World
Very Comfortable Pillow trinket in ARC Raiders
Very Comfortable Pillow		CommonThe envy of every Raider. Like sleeping on an especially ergonomic cloud.0.3 KG
$2,000		Scrappy V (3x)Residential
Commercial
Rosary trinket in ARC Raiders
Rosary		CommonMay be worth a few coins.0.3 KG
$2,000		NoneResidential
Old World
Painted Box trinket in ARC Raiders
Painted Box		CommonMay be worth a few coins.0.3 KG
$2,000		NoneOld World
Poster of Natural Wonders trinket in ARC Raiders
Poster of Natural Wonders		CommonIf you stand close and squint your eyes, it’s like the world never came crumbling down.0.3 KG
$2,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Pottery trinket in ARC Raiders
Pottery		UncommonMay be worth a few coins.0.3 KG
$2,000		NoneResidential
Old World
Recorder trinket in ARC Raiders
Recorder		UncommonA playable recorder used to attract ARC’s attention, and impress other Raiders.0.2 KG
$1,000		NoneResidential
Cat Bed trinket in ARC Raiders
Cat Bed		UncommonAt least a tiny bit more comfortable than your face.0.5 KG
$1,000		Scrappy IV (1x)Residential
Commercial
Fine Wristwatch trinket in ARC Raiders
Fine Wristwatch		RarePerfect for telling the time, and showcasing that you’re an exceedingly dignified person.0.2 KG
$3,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Film Reel trinket in ARC Raiders
Film Reel		RareMay be worth a few coins.0.2 KG
$2,000		Movie Night (1x)Residential
Old World
Music Album trinket in ARC Raiders
Music Album		RarePerfect for relaxing nights at home, casual get-togethers, and private air guitar concerts.0.3 KG
$3,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Statuette trinket in ARC Raiders
Statuette		RareWorth a small fortune.0.3 KG
$3,000		NoneResidential
Old World
Music Box trinket in ARC Raiders
Music Box		RareWorth a small fortune.0.4 KG
$5,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Old World
Lance's Mixtape trinket in ARC Raiders
Lance’s Mixtape
(5th Edition)		EpicLance has personally planted a number of these around the Rust Belt, for some reason.0.2 KG
$10,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Breathtaking Snow Globe trinket in ARC Raiders
Breathtaking Snow Globe		EpicThe envy of every Speranzan. Proof that his world was once thriving and magical.0.2 KG
$7,000		NoneResidential
Commercial
Old World

What Do You Do With Trinkets in ARC Raiders?

You can sell most trinkets, as they are basically trash items. A unique thing about trinkets is that they will show up as decorations on the shelves in your hideout. Also, there are a few trinkets that are needed for quests and Scrappy upgrades, and they are worth keeping, which are:

  • Film Reel: Movie Night Quest (1x)
  • Cat Bed: Scrappy IV Upgrade (1x)
  • Very Comfortable Pillow: Scrappy V Upgrade (3x)
  • Faded Photograph: Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)
  • Rubber Duck: Lance’s Tea Party Quest (2x)

ARC Raiders Trinkets FAQ

Which trinkets should you keep?

The trinkets worth keeping are Film Reel (1x), Cat Bed (1x), Very Comfortable Pillow (3x), Faded Photograph (2x), and Rubber Duck (2x).


What are trinkets used for?

Most trinkets are junk items with no actual use, and that’s why you should sell them. However, some are used for quests, crafts, upgrades, etc.


What are the rarest trinkets in ARC Raiders?

The rarest trinkets are Lance’s Mixtape (5th Edition) and Breathtaking Snow Globe. Both have very low spawn chances and very high sell prices.


Do you save trinkets inside trinket slots when you die?

No, trinkets that you put in your trinket slots aren’t saved if you die. They are used as extra inventory space. You can have up to 3 trinkets in those augmented slots after you unlock Looting MK. 2.

That covers all you need to know regarding trinkets in ARC Raiders and what they do. For more ARC Raiders guides, including our comprehensive ARC Raiders skill tree guide, check out the Guides section here on Gamepur.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content