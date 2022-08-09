All Rebecca Chambers perks in Dead by Daylight

Rebecca Chambers will be joining the Dead by Daylight roster. Originally from the Resident Evil franchise, Rebecca can be a useful supportive character given her perks. You can utilize these with her and then give them to other characters in the series, mixing and matching your preferred loadout. This guide covers all perks for Rebecca Chambers in Dead by Daylight.

All Rebeca Chambers perks and how they work in Dead by Daylight

Like all Survivors in Dead by Daylight, Rebecca has three unique perks exclusive to her. After you reach level 50 and Prestige with her, these perks unlock across all available Survivors. You can then freely mix and match them across your preferred characters, playing whomever you want to use. Rebecca Chambers is releasing alongside the Killer, The Mastermind, and fellow Survivor Ada Wong, in the Project W Episode.

These are the three perks Rebecca starts with and how they work.

Better Than New

Rebecca is an expert combat medic and brings this expertise with her into the Trials. When she finishes healing another Survivor, they gain a 6% speed boost for repairing generators, healing others, opening chests, and cleansing totems for 25/30/35 seconds.

Hyperfocus

Rebecca throws herself into her work and focuses entirely on it and nothing else. With the Hyperfocus perk, when hitting a great Skill Check while repairing or healing, a token is generated for it. You can hold up to six tokens on Hyperfocus. Each token increases the chance of a Skill Check happening by 2%, the Skill Check cursor speed goes up by 4%, and the bonus progression for successfully hitting great Skill Checks goes up by 10/20/30%. All tokens go away if you hit a normal Skill Check, fail a Skill Check, or stop performing the action.

Reassurance

Rebecca is a supportive individual and will be there for others even in the worst situations. With the Reassurance perk, while within 6 meters of a hooked survivor, you can activate the Ability Button to pause their struggling progress by 20/25/30 seconds. The same goes for the Struggle Skill Checks. This perk has a 40-second cooldown.