Joining the Skull Merchant and Thalita Lyra, Renato Lyra will also be heading into the Fog through the Chapter 27: Tools of Torture update that’s releasing for Dead by Daylight. Much like his sibling and the Killer, Renato will have three perks that could be useful if they fit with your playstyle. Here’s everything you need to know about all the perks for Renato Lyra in Dead by Daylight.

All Renato Lyra perks in Dead by Daylight

Just like the other Survivors in the game, Renato Lyra will come with three perks that you will be able to use on him or one of the other survivors in the game if you unlock them on Renato’s Bloodweb or in the Shrine of Secrets. Renato’s perks are Background Player, Blood Rush, and Teamwork: Collective Stealth.

Related: All Thalita Lyra perks in Dead by Daylight

Background Player

After unhooking a Survivor, you will break into a sprint that’s 150% faster than your normal speed for six seconds. After that, you’ll gain the Exhaustion status effect for 60/50/40 seconds.

Blood Rush

This perk activates when you are one Hook away from death. While you are healthy, running, and suffering from Exhaustion, you can sacrifice one Health State to recover from Exhaustion instantly. However, you will gain the Broken status effect for 28/24/20 seconds and during this time, you cannot be healed. After the allotted time has passed, you are automatically healed from injured to healthy after 28/24/20 seconds. Blood Rush can only be used once during the duration of the trial.

Teamwork: Collective Stealth

After another Survivor finishes healing you, the both of you won’t leave any Scratch Marks as long as you two are within 12 meters of each other or one of you loses a health state. Teamwork: Collective Stealth triggers once every 180/160/40 seconds. You can not stack the effect of this perk as Survivors can only be affected by the effects of one Teamwork: Collective Stealth at a time.