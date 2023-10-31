When Does Fortnite OG Map Return? Chapter 4 Season 5 Start Date

Fortnite is bringing things back to Chapter 1, where it all began. They’ll do it in an update called Fortnite OG, bringing back to the original map with several returning skins and challenges.

The Fortnite OG Map update will be a huge callback from what players expect to see now, and this means a lot of changes. It’ll be happening in an exclusive event, for a short time, too. Here’s what you need to know about when the Fortnite OG Map returns, kicking off the start date for Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 5.

What Is The Fortnite OG Map Return Date?

Image via Epic Games

From what we can tell, it looks like the Fortnite OG Map is set to return when Chapter 4, Season 4 ends. The end day is expected to be Friday, November 3, 2023, and the servers are expected to close down at 2 AM ET. For many players who stick around for the start of a Fortnite season, this is the expected end date, and the start of Fortnite’s OG Map return should be later that morning of the same day, November 3, 2023, likely sometime between 8 AM to 10 AM ET. The exact time could vary based on how long it takes for the Epic Games team to work through it.

Fortnite won’t be down for long, though. While it’s down, the files for the game will be updated to the Epic Games Launcher, which means dataminers are going to be combing through it for everything that’s new. This means new skins, new challenges, map updates, and much more, and a lot of it will have connections to Fortnite’s Season 1 content.

What Is the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Start Date?

Although the primary focus for Fortnite’s OG Map update is set to be Friday, November 3, 2023, this is the same date for the next cycle of content, Chapter 4, Season 5. This will be starting on November 3, 2023, and will likely have the same timeframe as previous Fortnite seasons, full of weekly content, holiday events, and exclusive skins available for a limited time in the Fortnite Store.

The Fortnite OG Map update looks to be an exclusive event for four weeks. The end of the OG Map series of challenges is set to conclude on December 8, 2023, likely right before the Fortnite holiday events, or the two will be pretty close together.