All rewards in Diablo 3 Season 27

With each Season, the power of Diablo 3 fans grows. As you begin your journey with Season 27, it’s always a good idea to know what kind of treasures you’re working towards. Whether you’re a Witch Doctor main or a Crusader for life, there are angelic rewards this season to keep you invested. So, let’s break those down.

What are the class rewards in Season 27?

Every season in Diablo 3, each class gets a unique gear reward. Say you play a Necromancer. If you play through all the Season 27 quests, you will get the full Bones of Rathma gear set by the end of the season. Let’s go through each class, their gear set reward, and what those gear sets do.

Barbarian: Wrath of the Wastes– This gear set supports Rend all the way, an ability that bleeds the enemy in a whirlwind of carnage.

Crusader: Roland's Legacy– Much like the Barbarian, Roland's Crusader set supports disarming, multi-enemy attacks like Sheild Bash and Sweep Attack.

Demon Hunter: Unhallowed Essence– This Demon Hunter set is all about utility. It builds more hatred and discipline per attack, deals increased damage and takes decreased damage, and boosts Vengenace and Multi-shot attacks.

Monk: Raiment of a Thousand Storms– Sustainability is the name of the game, empowering any Monk to keep attacking. Abilities that generate Spirit deal increased attack speed and damage. Meanwhile, Dashing Strike is also boosted.

Necromancer: Bones of Rathma– This set supports creating a long-lasting undead army.

Witch Doctor: Helltooth Harness– Similar to the Necromancer, this gear helps build your own battalion. It boosts your summoning power, making all summoned pets afflict necrotic damage. Wall of Death is also empowered.

Wizard: Tal Rasha's Elements– For an elemental witch using all of the cold, fire, and lightning options, this set helps you increase your own damage resistances and do bonus damage with each element.

Meanwhile, you also can get the chest and glove pieces from the exclusive Conqueror set.

What are the cosmetic rewards in season 27?

For the past few sets, the devs have brought back previous cosmetic rewards so that people can try to get them the second time around. This time, Season 15 rewards are on the table. If you finish all your missions, you’ll get portrait frames designed to reflect the Eternal Conflict, as well as the beloved blade wolf, Belphagor, as a pet option. Sif lovers from the Dark Souls franchise will adore this feisty pup.