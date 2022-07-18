How do the Angelic Crucibles work in Diablo 3 Season 27?

Every time we head into a new Diablo 3 season, fans are thrilled to know more about the special game feature and items that will help them power level their characters. After all, grinding is a vital part of the game series. For season 27, the new, special item is the Angelic Crucible. But how does the Angelic Crucible work in Diablo 3 and how can you use it to overpower your favorite characters?

What is the Angelic Crucible?

The Angelic Crucible is a Horadric Cube and Kanai’s Cube-inspired tool that helps you give your legendary item new, class-specific buffs. This process is called “Sanctifying.” Each Sanctified item should help you create even stronger versions of popular builds. For example, people who love the Whirlwind Barbarian build will be thrilled with that ability’s Sanctified buff. As the top builds change each season, these Sanctified items should make a big impact on what makes a certain build strong or not in Season 27.

Angelic Crucible bonus rules

While all seasonal items are made to help you grind, the powerful effects of Angelic Crucibles and Sanctifying mean there are a lot of requirements and stipulations about this tool. They’re a bit more complicated than Ethereal items or Soul Shards. Let’s go through these limitations and opportunities so you can use the Angelic Crucibles well.

Once you hit level 70, Angelic Crucibles can drop anywhere within Sanctuary

You can only use Angelic Crucibles to Sanctify level 70 Legendary Items

Sub-level 70 items and crafted items cannot be Sanctified

You can only Sanctify equippable items

No stats are preserved once an item is Sanctified

You can make as many Sanctified items as you want, but only one Sanctified item can be equipped at a time

You can Sanctify any Sanctified item a second time to replace the previous buff

Followers cannot equip Sanctified gear

At the end of the season, all Angelic Crucibles and Sanctified items will not return to your non-seasonal inventory

Sanctified buffs from Angelic Crucibles

The biggest impact of Angelic Crucibles is the boosts it does to character abilities. For each class, there are three traits that get buffed at random when you sanctify your gear.

Wizard

Whenever you cast storm armor, a bolt of lightning will appear from the sky and kill a random enemy within 30 yards. This excludes Elites and Bosses, who simply take serious damage. This effect can only occur every 60 seconds.

Every so often, Arcane Orb now spawns up to four orbiting changes that generate additional orbs.

Magic Missile turns into magic machine gun and fires 20 missiles at once.

Barbarian

All enemies within 25 yards of Whirlwind get pulled in and held in place

Hammer of the Ancients hits in all directions and each seventh cast unleashes a powerful shockwave

Tempest Rhythm stacks generate up to 100 stacks. Activate Wrath of the Berserker, use 50 stacks of Tempest Rhythm, and startle enemies within 16 yards. This forces enemies to take more damage.

Monk

Wave of Light now summons a bell. This bell appears at the target’s location and deals damage. Up to seven bells can be active at once.

All Way of the Hundred Fists combo punches upgrades to use second-stage combo punches, too.

The target enemy of your Seven-Sided strike gets bombarded with spirit punches for 15 seconds. This can only apply to one enemy at a time.

Witch Doctor

Cast Haunt. Five seconds later, all Haunted enemies within 50 yards are pulled in close to the Witch Doctor.

Horrify transforms into an aura skill. It causes all enemies to take 15% more damage and do 15% less damage (alongside Horrify’s other effects).

Plague up the Gargantuan. Now, the Gargantuan also spreads Locust Swarm to enemies within 16 yards. Also, sometimes it spawns zombie dogs.

Crusader

Blessed Hammer crackles with lightning-like energy and damages enemies within 15 yards.

Every two seconds, Fist of the Heavens can be cast on a random enemy.

Falling Sword gets added flourish. After you cast it, you and two Archangels descend from above with buffed holy skills.

Necromancer

A summoned golem now picks up all corpses within 20 yards. They become your corpse cart. Each stored corpse lets you cast corpse abilities at will with max consumption, so you don’t need to kill local units before getting to corpse explode on a mob of enemies. Up to 30 corpses can be stored.

Army of the Dead– Unconventional Warfare is constantly active and attacking your enemies within 50 yards.

Any enemy hit with Death Nova five consecutive times summons a spirit that attacks the more you use Death Nova. Up to three spirits can be sent at the enemy.

Demon Hunter