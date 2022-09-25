All Tablet locations in Sea of Thieves: The Siren’s Prize

The Siren’s Prize Adventure in Sea of Thieves takes you across the waves to three of the Sunken Kingdom Shrines surrounding Plunder Valley. Hidden in each are five Tablets you’ll need to find if you want to complete all the Adventure’s Deeds. Some of these Tablets are easy to find; others are hidden behind additional puzzles or scattered about the Shrines in hard-to-reach places. In this guide, we’ll show where to find all fifteen Tablets so you can claim both rewards at the end of the activity.

Where to find all the Tablets in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

The first Shrine on your list is northwest of Plunder Valley. Once you dive into the depths and enter, it won’t be long before you start finding Tablets, with the first one found just after reaching the bottommost area at the Shrine’s start.

First Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the entrance of the Shrine, keep right. You’ll see a glowing, light blue section of crystal against the wall. That’s where you’ll find the first Tablet sitting on some planks near the crystals.

Second Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

Screenshot by Gamepur

Proceed through the Shrine, past the Ancient Priest, the Capstan section of the puzzle, and across the platforms to the ladder on the other side of the room. Take the ladder up, and you’ll see another blue glow on your path. The second Tablet sits on a rock on some coral within the glow.

Third Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue solving the Shrine’s jumping puzzles until you reach the second capstan far above the first. Take out the Ocean Crawlers that spawn on the opposite side of the gap, and, from the capstan, head left along the wooden platform, then look over its edge. You’ll see the Tablet on some rocks below you. Carefully drop down and read it.

Fourth Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue going through the Shrine until you reach a room with a red-lit wooden walkway. You’ll find the Dreams of the Ancients sitting on a throne in this chamber, and directly across from it is more light blue, glowing crystal. Head there to find the Tablet on the ground.

Fifth Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune

The fifth and final Tablet in the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune is in the ending room, past where you find the Dreams of the Ancients. Take the path from the room with the Dreams to the last room of the Shrine, with the window looking out into the ocean and a central pillar of coral. A large Ocean Crawler might spawn when you enter the room, so kill it to give yourself the freedom to search. The Tablet is to the right of the window among some rocks and sea plants.

Where to find the Tablets in the Shrine of Tribute

Many of the Tablets in the Shrine of Tribute are relatively well hidden, but you get plenty of treasure for finding all their locations. Thankfully, most are also on the Shrine’s critical path, so you won’t have to look too hard.

First Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shortly after entering the Shrine and starting your descent through the first deep shaft, look down and to your left to find the Tablet on the set of submerged stairs.

Second Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the maze section of the Shrine, where you have to align the Siren statues to the plaque at the entrance, head down the hall to the right of the plaque. Go past the first set of glowing green coral, and when you reach the second on the right side of the hall, you’ll find the Tablet on the ground in the glow.

Third Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t gain access to the final three Tablets until you solve the puzzle to raise the water level in the Shrine. Check our guide to the location for more on that. Once the water level rises, turn around from the red Siren statue with the horn and swim up to the stone face carved above the doorway to the main chamber. The Tablet is on the stone strut beneath the face.

Fourth Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head into the main chamber with the water raised and go left. There will be a newly-accessible hallway, and you’ll find the Tablet on a mushroom extending from the wall next to the hall.

Fifth Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final Tablet in the Shrine of Tribute is in the treasure chamber at the Shrine’s end after you activate the four time-sensitive plates and travel into the deepest reaches of the location. Once you’re swimming among the loot, look to the back right of the altar to find the Tablet.

Where to find the Tablets in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Like the Shrine of Tribute, you’ll be completing the entire Shrine of Ancient Tears to get your hands on all the Tablets there. While your goal is the Eye of the Ancients, you’ll find that item much earlier than the last couple of Tablets, so when you do find it, leave it alone until you have all the Tablets.

First Tablet in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re in the Shrine, head down the hole at the far side of the first room and keep to the right wall when you reach the first large chamber. At the far end of the room is a ladder you can take up and stay along the wall, leading to a longer ladder on your left. Climb up, jump across the mushrooms, take the stairs past the skeleton, up more mushrooms, and right into the room with the first lever. The Tablet is right next to the lever column.

Second Tablet in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

Turn around from the lever and jump off the stone strut at the room’s exit. You’ll land in the water in the room below the hole in the ground. At the back of this lower area are some blue, glowing plants and stones. The Tablet is nestled atop a rock in the plants.

Third Tablet in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll have started the animal door puzzle at this point, and once you open the Butterfly door, there will be a room beyond some red-colored coral. The third Tablet is on a shelf on the left side of the room.

Fourth Tablet in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve opened the Turtle door, head down the purple-lit room until you reach a left turn with a small pool of water in the floor. The Tablet is on the far side of the intersection on the ground near the wall.

Fifth Tablet in the Shrine of Ancient Tears

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll need to light every lantern in every hallway of the Shrine, including the Crab hall, to open the treasure room. Luckily, the Tablet is there alongside plenty of loot as a reward for your efforts. Check the back left corner of the room for the light blue glow among some sea reeds for the final Tablet.