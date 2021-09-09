All weapon buffs, nerfs, changes for the Evolution Collection Event in Apex Legends

The Evolution Collection Event is bringing a plethora of changes to Apex Legends with its patch, from Takeovers in Battle Royale and Arenas, to balance changes for Legends, and that’s right, weapons. This patch isn’t just changing weapons themselves either, but is also delivers a major set of changes to the Shatter Caps Hop-Up. Let’s take a closer look at all the weapon buffs, nerfs, and changes for the Evolution Collection Event.

All weapon changes

For this patch, seven weapons have been affected by various changes, but only four have been changed in ways that specifically target them.

Individual Weapon Changes

Bocek Compound Bow [Arrows, Marksman]:

[Nerf ↓] Draw speed slightly reduced

[Buff ↑] Arrows per brick (arrow magazine equivalent) now 16 (formerly 14)

[Buff ↑] Arrows per inventory stack now 32 (formerly 28)

Hemlok [Heavy, AR]:

[Buff ↑] Hipfire spread has been reduced

[Buff ↑] Hipfire reset is now slightly faster

L-Star [Energy, LMG]:

[Nerf ↓] The time it takes to cool down has increased

[Nerf ↓] The time it takes replace the lens after an overheat has increased

[Nerf ↓] Rounds before an overheat have been reduced by two at all tiers

This does not include Arenas-exclusive changes. For more details on that, visit the link below.

Triple Take [Care Package Weapon, Marksman]:

[Buff ↑] ADS charge time now only 0.8 seconds (formerly 1.0)

Hop-Up Changes

Shatter Caps (Bocek Bow, 30-30):

[Buff ↑] Pellet damage increased for Bocek Compound Bow

[Buff ↑] Charged pellet multiplier increased for 30-30 Repeater

[Buff ↑] ADS Strafe speed increased while Shatter Caps is activated on a 30-30

This is just the basic summary of the Shatter Caps changes. For more details, visit the link below.

Weapon Class Changes

Shotguns: