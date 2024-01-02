5 Best Detect Thoughts Moments In Baldur’s Gate 3

Regardless of the race you pick in Baldur’s Gate 3, the option to detect some NPCs’ thoughts will be there. Even a wizard’s fiery magic can’t hold a candle to peering into a stranger’s or lover’s mind.

Sadly, you won’t be able to take a sneak peek into what everyone is thinking. There are, however, a few distinct detect thoughts moments that really stand out in BG3. In some cases, you’ll run into something extremely ridiculous. However, the most epic detect thoughts moments offer a glimpse into the impossively thorough worldbuilding that sets this game apart. In this list, I’ll go over the best detect thoughts moments I ran into during my Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough.

Detect Thoughts on Silfy in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

It should come as no surprise that Tieflings aren’t your typical do-gooders. Life’s made them do some shady stuff, but in a world with chatty cows and oddly ripped vampire spawns, you adapt.

In Act 1’s Grove, you can run into a pair of Tiefling kids who run an antique shop where you can get a spoon of saltiness, a decanter of nearly endless water, and a fishing rod of alertness. Including these items in the early game is brilliant since you wouldn’t know that spoons are useless in Baldur’s Gate 3, water isn’t required, and fishing is nonexistent. However, store operator Mattis is not only a scammer but also a pickpocket. His friend, Silfy, will dig in your pockets while you debate whether that spoon of saltiness can perfectly season the meals you’ll never eat.

If you nail a perception check, you can catch her red-handed. But if you choose to read her thoughts, you’ll leave feeling more sorry for her than satisfied with your palpable alertness. Silfy is sorry she had to carry out this whole stealing ordeal; she’ll break into tears and run away. This Detect Thoughts moment in Baldur’s Gate 3 provides ample insight into just how diverse and non-linear the characters in this game are. Being a Tiefling surviving by iffy means doesn’t brand her a monster.

Detect Thoughts on the Githyanki Lich Queen in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

No character in Act 1 is as intimidating as the Lich Queen. It might have something to do with the fact that her projection is huge and her voice is menacing. Lae’zel might be hopelessly devoted to her, but after stepping into the Astral Plane, it’s clear she means no good.

However, if you’d rather not be a blind fool, you can read the Githyanki Lich Queen’s thoughts before you step into the Astral Plane. I was actually pretty shocked to see there’s no need for a sky-high roll to dive into this deity’s mind.

Get a successful roll, and you’ll glimpse her mind. While you won’t actually fish out any information about the betrayal that is to come, you do grasp that the Lich Queen is afraid. Yep, she’s scared stiff, using you – a regular TAV or Bhaalspawn – as a shield against her foes.

Back then, I was too spooked about getting caught snooping in her mind to realize the significance. But looking back, if even a deity’s quaking in their boots, the battles brewing in Baldur’s Gate 3 must be off-the-charts epic.

Detect Thoughts on Cazador in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

For an enemy as secondary as Cazador, he’s actually built up since the beginning of Act 1. Seems like Larian Studios wanted to test just how far Astarion’s fans would go if anyone dared to harm their beloved vampire. Spoiler: Cazador’s the worst.

The final showdown doesn’t come until Act 3, and even then, Astarion’s life is endangered throughout and after the battle, which makes for a pretty high-stakes encounter. But if you stride into that face-off without Astarion, you’ve got the edge to crash Cazador’s coffin party and end his undead existence with a well-placed sword to the heart.

But hey, before you skewer him, take a peek at his thoughts. You’ve heard zilch about Cazador, except through Astarion’s tales. This detects thoughts moment in Baldur’s Gate 3, and a few letters in his lair are your only windows into this malevolent arch vampire’s soul.

A sorry excuse for a man drowning in regret for his deeds and eternal existence. If you only kill him, you might as well be sparing him from the true punishment: facing the weight of his own actions.

Detect Thoughts on the Circus’ Mummy in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Rivington area of Baldur’s Gate 3 has got to be the most fun part of the game. After all the darkness, lugging around torches and pixies, and witnessing Thorm-related horrors, you just need a breather. It’s a much-needed break from the chaos.

Enter the Circus of The Last Days, a location with a djinni, tarot freaks, and murderous clowns. You can also browse some wares from a corpse scavenger and a silent mummy. She’s not entirely silent, as she actually does aggressively Mhm at you. If instead of MHM-ing back at her, you actually peek at her thoughts, you’ll get the funniest Detect Thoughts moment in all of Baldur’s Gate 3.

“Does this arsehole not understand Common? DO. YOU. WANT. TO. BUY. FACE-PAINTS?”

I mean, if by Common you mean Mhm-ing, well, no. It perfectly showcases BG3’s whimsical, light-hearted writing coexisting with its serious tone.

Detect Thoughts on the Emperor in Baldur’s Gate 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the first two Acts of BG3, the only thing you know about Mindflayers is they possibly kidnapped you before taking you to their ship in an attempt to brainwash you. To you, Mindflayer equals bad news.

That’s why when your pretty guardian suddenly turns out to be a Mindflayer asking you to take on the Githyanki, you understandably have your doubts. So far, a safe way to read people’s intentions has been to read their thoughts.

One thing leads to the next, you’re suddenly going for an intelligence roll, and then… the Emperor just snaps at you. Mindflayers, as you’ll learn, are intellectually superior to all other races, so any attempts to detect the Emperor’s thoughts will be blocked.

After making you feel stupid for this failed attempt, however, the Emperor does let you in. What you see, whether real or altered, works its magic. You’re suddenly dead set on subduing the githyanki.

This detect thoughts moment in Baldur’s Gate 3 is an eye opener to how deadly these guys are, and maybe an invitation to finally eat that tadpole you’ve been saving in your inventory.