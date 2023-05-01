TLZ: Breath of the Wild – All Memories Locations

In Breath of the Wild, you’ve slain Lynels, tamed Stallions, and collected countless Korok seeds. But now it’s time to unlock the lost memories of the past and uncover the secrets that led to the Calamity. The Captured Memories quest is among the most engaging yet tedious side quests in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Still, it’s such a relevant quest that we’re almost hesitant to label it as side content. As someone who went up against Ganon without getting this done first, we can tell you it’s an absolute game-changer. With 12 lost memories scattered throughout the Breath of the Wild map, players need to use their skills to find the exact location of each one to complete the mission successfully.

TLZ: Breath of the Wild — Captured Memories Guide

Players need to talk to Impa in Kakariko village to start the Captured Memories quest. Then, she will give them the task of locating the memories depicted in the pictures found in the Sheikah stone photo album. Once the player has all 12 memories, they will be rewarded with the mighty tunic of the chosen one and can see the game’s true ending.

Breath of the Wild Memories Guide – All Memories And Where To Find Them

Memory 1 can be found at the ceremonial altar, located south of the Sacred Ground Ruins. Next, players need to look for a glow on the ground, which will activate the cinematic memory.

Memory 2 is located near Lake Kolomo, in the wooded area to the left of the path leading to it.

Memory 3 can be found in the western area of Hyrule after crossing the Tabantha Great Bridge. It is in the area of the Ancient Columns.

Memory 4 is on the road to Gerudo in the map’s southwest. Players need to look for it in a wooded area at the height of the rocky North Pass.

Memory 5 is located near the center of Hyrule, pulling towards the area of Eldin, between the Forest Minsh and the Gorobi River.

Memory 6 is found near the center of Hyrule, towards the northwest, in a small lake near the Irch Plain.

Memory 7 is located in the southern part of the map, going from the center of Hyrule towards Farone, between Deya Village and the Hylia River.

Memory 8 is inside the castle, between Princess Zelda’s room and study. Players should leave this one for the final stretch, which can be challenging.

Memory 9 can be found in Akkala, in the Spring of Power.

Memory 10 is located west of Hyrule Center in the Sanadin Park Ruins.

Memory 11 is in Lanayru, in the map’s east zone of the map, in the east pass.

Memory 12 can be found in the southwest of the center of Hyrule, north of the Abyss Swamp.

To find Memory 13, players must have found the other 12 memories and then spoken to Impa in Kakariko village. She will show them a picture on the wall, and players will need to find the location depicted in the picture to activate the cinematic memory.

Once players have found all 13 memories locations in TLZ: Breath of the Wild, they can see the game’s true ending and receive the chosen one’s tunic.