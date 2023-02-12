Hogwarts Legacy is set in the beloved wizarding world of Harry Potter and takes place in the 19th century, long before the events of the Harry Potter books and films. You’ll experience life as your very own student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and have the opportunity to explore the iconic castle and its surroundings, interact with familiar characters, and cast spells and brew potions. With an emphasis on player choice, the game offers a unique and immersive adventure for fans of the series.

When creating your character, you are presented with a decent variety of such choices. Unlike previous Harry Potter titles, Hogwarts Legacy features a fairly thorough character creator allowing you to customize your character to your liking. You can choose your body type, hairstyle and color, eye color, vocal pitch, and other customizations that are pretty standard in any game’s character creation, but are you able to change your name once you set it?

Can you change your name in Hogwarts Legacy?

One of the most important choices when creating your character is, of course, selecting a name. Characters in Hogwarts Legacy feature both first and last names, both of which are required during creation. You can change many character customizations throughout the game, unlocking new appearances along the way. However, it is extremely important to note that there is currently no way to change your character’s name in Hogwarts Legacy.

Much like the house you are assigned to at the start of the game, your character’s name is a permanent assignment that will follow you throughout your journey – so you’ll want to choose wisely. Your character will be regularly referred to with the given name throughout the story and will be visible alongside your dialog choices if you have subtitles on. Be sure to pick a name you won’t get tired of seeing or may even regret later, because the only way to change your name will be to create a new character and start your journey over.

