Can you evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Pokémon Arceus energized some older Pokémon by giving them newer evolutions, ones that used to exist back in time but were phased out for unknown reasons. One of these Pokémon given a second lease on life is the Teddiursa evolution line, with the new third-stage evolution Ursaluna. Ursaluna evolves from Ursaring and is a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon. This Pokémon evolved with a unique method in its home game, and through a method not found in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Fans might be wondering how to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet without the same method.

Unfortunately, not all Pokémon in the franchise are available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Ursaluna is one of the Pokémon lost to the limitations of the game. This means that as of this writing, Ursaluna’s only playable game is Pokémon Arceus. However, this doesn’t mean that Ursaluna will never come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While Ursaluna is not available right now, he will most likely become playable when Pokémon Home drops in Spring 2023.

How to get Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do not yet have Pokémon Home, the cloud-based subscription service that allows you to transfer your Pokémon from different games in the franchise into one condensed location. While the original Paldean Pokédex only has 400 Pokémon in it, there are still more on the way when Pokémon Home arrives in the newest games.

Ursaluna is one of the Pokémon that will be able to be transferred when Pokémon Home arrives in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While you cannot evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as of this writing, you will be able to use the newest Teddiursa evolution eventually. Be sure to transfer your Ursaluna into Pokémon Home so you can transfer it into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet when the time comes.