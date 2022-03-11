Can you kill Klombo in Fortnite?

The usually adorable Klombo dinosaurs in Fortnite offer much more than meets the eye. For instance, players can dance on the creature for bunches of XP for one particular challenge and even use it to re-deploy their glider. However, some may wonder if its possible to fight and defeat Klombos. Turns out, this species is unlike all other animals on the island.

Klombos are the only NPCs on the island that cannot be defeated or killed. No matter which weapon you use on the dinosaur, it will always take one point of damage every shot — but this won’t actually have any effect on the creature. Despite this, the creature will turn to red when attacked and begin to throw acid at any player nearby. This acid is capable of dealing 15 damage per shot, but Klombos will stop using the move after 30 seconds.

Player can also take damage from angered Klombos if they are stepped on. This usually causes 20 damage each time, so it best to keep your distance. Thankfully, there is a way of making peace with the beasts. To do this, simply find and toss a Klomberry at it. It may take a moment for the Klombo to notice the Klomberry, but once eaten, it instantly returns its bluer, less-aggressive form.

