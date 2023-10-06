CoD Modern Warfare 3: All Playable Maps During Open Beta

Maps can make or break a Call of Duty, and that’s no different with the installment of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. There are a lot of changes for this game, and one of the things the development team has taken to heart is the variety of maps they want to give players.

Ahead of the official launch of the game, the development team has provided a small glimpse at the variety of maps that players can expect to find. This guide covers the handful of playable maps that you can play during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta.

Every Playable Map in Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta

Image via Activision.

There are only a handful of maps that you can find during Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Open Beta. These maps are tied to the specific game modes you can play during this time. We know these will be expanding when the game officially launches on November 10, 2023, unless you have early access, and we’re looking forward to the chance to jump into the diverse playlists the development team has created.

These are all the playable maps that you can explore during MW3’s Open Beta.

Estate

Image via Activision.

The Estate is a mixture of an outdoor location with a large cabin at the center. You’ll fight throughout the lodge and barreling through windows to cascade into the forest, trying to find cover in the rocks and trees before an enemy spots you in Modern Warfare 3. A handful of scattered buildings throughout the forest will keep you on your toes, trying to find cover.

Favela

Image via Activision/Call of Duty

There are multiple buildings and several locations for you to hide throughout the Favela map. It’s a tropical, urban landscape that gives you plenty of ways to sneak up on enemies in Modern Warfare 3. You’ll want to use the rooftops to your advantage and keep your eyes up when traversing through the streets.

Popov Power

Image via Activision

For those who enjoy the larger maps in Modern Warfare 3, Popov Power is a massive location where you can use a variety of vehicles and weapons to your advantage. You can stick to the city’s outskirts, or navigate through the center with your trust close-quarter weapons to dominate the battleground. This will exclusively be available for the Ground War game mode.

Rust

Image via Activision

Modern Warfare 3 fans will have the chance to explore the chaotic landscape of Rust, an industrial area where you’ll be trying to navigate to the perfect location to get the jump on your enemies. You’ll want to be careful about the type of weapon you want to use here, as your traditional choices might not be ideal for these unique conditions.

Skidrow

Image via Activision

Finally, the last playable map in MW3’s Open Beta is Skidrow, an urban playground with tight corners. You’ll be racing through the streets to dive into a building for cover, using walls and cover to your advantage to get the drop on enemies before they can surround you. Timing will be crucial here, and you’ll want to be careful of your positioning, or you’ll find yourself overrun for al sides.