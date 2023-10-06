CoD Modern Warfare 3: Where Is Team Deathmatch?

Call of Duty is known for several unique game modes in its multiplayer. You have Ground War, Free-for-All, Domination, Sabotage, Headquarters, and Team Deathmatch. One of the more interesting game modes is participating in Team Deathmatch, which some players are on the lookout for in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

For the Open Beta, some players have noticed that there is a lack of game modes, noticeably no Team Deathmatch, despite it being an expectation for the Open Beta. Where is Team Deathmatch in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and is it on the way?

Is Team Deathmatch Coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3?

Image via Activision

We can confirm that the Team Deathmatch is supposed to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 for the Open Beta. Although the Open Beta is a limited view of the finished game, well before it launches on November 10, 2023, the development team did share that Team Deathmatch would be an appearance, which they shared in a larger blog post about the Open Beta ahead of its release. We believe this is something that the developers did not properly push through, and the game modes we see are Mosh Pit and Ground War.

That said, Team Deathmatch is a playable mode via the Mosh Pit option. However, whether you will play TDM or one of the other two modes is random.

We can expect Team Deathmatch to make an appearance during MW3’s Open Beta before the first weekend is over. So far, from October 6, 2023, to October 10, 2023, PlayStation players have the first chance to try it out for themselves, with a larger Open Beta weekend on the way, starting on October 12, 2023, with Early Access, available for PC and Xbox players.

The Open Beta is a good way for the development team to test out the overall stress test of the servers, and gauge overall public interest in the game ahead of the official release, along with giving players a good idea of what to expect when it finally launches.

We do know that Team Deathmatch has been confirmed for MW3, and expect the game mode to make an appearance before too long. For now, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 players will need to hang tight and wait for the developers to push it out. This might require a fresh restart of Modern Warfare 3 to make it happen.