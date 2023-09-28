Cyberpunk 2077: The Best Choice To Make In ‘The Pickup’

In Cyberpunk 2077, The Pickup is a pivotal early mission where your choices can lead to various outcomes. By deciding who to buddy-buddy with in this quest, you’re shaping who your allies and enemies will be in the rest of the game. This is a hefty weight because this is one of the game’s first quests. With many approaches and decisions to make, it’s crucial to understand the options available to you. The Pickup quest revolves around retrieving the Flathead, a spider-bot, from the Maelstrom gang on behalf of Dex DeShawn. Here’s an overview of this quest’s critical choices and best outcomes.

How to Get the Militech Drone in Cyberpunk 2077’s The Pickup?

Your primary objective is to acquire the Flathead, a drone currently under possession of the Maelstrom position. Your approach to this task sets the stage for various outcomes.

There’s the optional objective to call the Militech contact. Contacting Meredith Stout earns you a virus-infected chip to plant in the Maelstorm hideout. This choice can significantly influence events since Meredith gives you a chip infected with a virus to plant in the Maelstrom base. This opens up the following options to get the Militech Drone in the Pickup.

Hack the chip : Hacking the chip is one way to access the Flathead Militech drone.

: Hacking the chip is one way to access the Flathead Militech drone. Pay Royce : Paying Royce, the Maelstrom gang leader, is another way to secure the Flathead Militech drone.

: Paying Royce, the Maelstrom gang leader, is another way to secure the Flathead Militech drone. Buy the Militech drone from Maelstrom : You can also negotiate a (second) purchase from the Maelstrom gang. However, this option is often ruled out since you’ll unlikely have that much cash in the early game. DeShawn has already paid for it, making this transaction frustrating.

: You can also negotiate a (second) purchase from the Maelstrom gang. However, this option is often ruled out since you’ll unlikely have that much cash in the early game. DeShawn has already paid for it, making this transaction frustrating. Steal the Militech drone from Maelstrom: Alternatively, you can take a more aggressive approach by stealing the drone from the gang.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Side With Militech

If you decide to side with Militech in Cyberpunk 2077’s The Pickup, you can collaborate with Stout. Pick up her chip and, hacked or not, give it to the Maelstrom. This alliance can lead to various outcomes, including the chance to romance her later in the game. After the showdown with the Maelstrom, she’ll meet you outside to show her approval.

Cyberpunk 2077: Should You Side With Maelstrom

Siding with the Maelstrom gang allows you to forge an alliance with Royce, the gang’s leader, and his loyal lieutenant, Dum-Dum. This alliance facilitates your mission and leads to a side job later in the game. However, just because it’s easier to say yes to the Maelstorm gang doesn’t mean it’s the best outcome in the Pickup.

What is the Best Outcome in Cyberpunk 2077’s The Pickup

To maximize your gains and the overall outcome of The Pickup, follow these steps:

Meet Meredith Stout and accept her deal. Refuse to sit when Dum Dum asks you to, resulting in a confrontation with just him. The rest of the Maelstrom won’t turn on you. Search the building for the robot, engage in combat with Maelstrom, free Brick, and uncover evidence of a mole on the computer. Confront Royce, who is equipped with a formidable mechanical suit. You can fight or stealthily bypass him, but fighting him allows you to obtain the iconic “Chaos” pistol. After completing the mission, meet with Meredith Stout again outside the building. Crack the security on the chip after this meeting to get the most profitable outcome.

Following this sequence of choices and actions can secure the best possible outcome in The Pickup. You’ll get the most Eurodollars and strategic advantage in the journey that’s to come in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, as much as I hate to be this person, it’s all about personal preference. If you have a strong sense of justice, you can help Brick reclaim power from the usurper or join forces with Militech to recover their property and expose the mole.

Maybe you think the Maelstrom are just a bunch of gang psychos and want them dead. Or perhaps you’re just a merc on a mission to take down and use whoever you must. In this game, there’s no need to overthink what you’re “supposed to do.” Right and wrong are often blurred, and the shades of gray make your choices uniquely yours.