How to increase inventory slots in Darkest Dungeon 2

Inventory is often a pain to manage in most games. Darkest Dungeon 2 is no exception. You only have a limited number of spaces to carry your loot, and you can’t always bring everything with you. Here’s our guide to help you increase inventory slots in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Find Storage Trunks for the Stagecoach

As of now, the only way to increase your inventory slots in Darkest Dungeon 2 is by finding Storage Trunks. These are upgrades for the Stagecoach, and each one provides +4 inventory slots. They’re random drops from battles or chests. Alternatively, you might see them being sold by the Provisioner when you reach an Inn (though it’s not advisable to spend your relic currency on these).

Speaking of the Inn, the Wainwright tab lets you add these tools to the Stagecoach. That means you can have as many as 16 extra spaces. However, that’s also somewhat of an overkill considering that there are other upgrades that can help with exploration. For instance, there are maps that reveal nodes for points of interest like Lairs, so you’ll always know if there’s one nearby.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It also bears mentioning that your items don’t carry over across multiple runs, and there’s no way you can even sell them to earn resources. At best, you can keep several items that can heal your group, increase Affinity, or reduce Stress. These will help your party in the long run.