Dead by Daylight Update 7.3.0 is here, bringing a slew of changes with it based on fixes that developer Behaviour Interactive has wanted to make for some time. The update makes major changes to two Killers to try to bring them back into the fold, fixes dozens of bugs, and reworks a couple of maps.

The best part of this update is that it makes Dead by Daylight feel fairer for both Survivors and Killers. The patch notes dive into the exact details of what’s been altered, which is why we’ve covered them extensively below.

Related: Dead by Daylight: All Hatches Location

Below, we’ve highlighted the changes that Update 7.3.0 brings to Dead by Daylight. Most of these changes are in line with what the developer explained it wanted to do in the September 2023 Developer Update blog post. Those curious to learn even more about the changes should check out the official patch notes page for exact details from Behaviour Interactive.

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Two Perks have changed with this update. Those changes and associated Perks are as follows.

Killer Perk – Furtive Chase : Upon hooking the Obsession, players gain Undetectable and a 5% Haste Status Effect for a short time.

: Upon hooking the Obsession, players gain Undetectable and a 5% Haste Status Effect for a short time. Survivor Perk – Background Player: This Perk activates for 10 seconds when the Killer picks up another Survivor. Starting running boosts the Survivor to 200% running speed for 5 seconds, then causes the Exhaustion Status Effect. The Perk won’t activate while the Survovr is Exhausted.

Screenshot via Dead by Daylight’s YouTube channel

The Skull Merchant

A few Killers have been updated with this update. The most extensive rework is for The Skull Merchant. She now begins the Trial with six drones that conduct constant invisible scans. If they detect Survivors, their lines will activate and become visible. The Skull Merchant’s radar can now increase her movement speed for every detected and downed Survivor on the map.

Survivors now earn Lock On meter progress instead of instantly gaining it. After three detections and drone disable fails, a Survivor is fully locked on and gains a Claw Trap they’ll need to remove. The trap inflicts the Broken Status Effect and injures Survivors, allowing the Killer to down them in the next hit. Traps broadcast the Survivor’s location until the battery dies, and additional detections Hinder the player for a short time.

A slew of Add-On changes have also been made that will impact how fans play as The Skull Merchant. These are fairly widespread and are worth bearing in mind if players want to main her.

Adi Valente #1 : Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

: Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed. High-Power Floodlight : Blindness status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

: Blindness status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed. Geographical Readout : Increased action speed bonus while breaking pallets and breakable walls, damaging generators, and vaulting to 20% (up from 15%). The effect is now applied for 8 seconds after deploying a drone.

: Increased action speed bonus while breaking pallets and breakable walls, damaging generators, and vaulting to 20% (up from 15%). The effect is now applied for 8 seconds after deploying a drone. High Current Upgrade : Increases the time Survivors appear on the radar when detected.

: Increases the time Survivors appear on the radar when detected. Adaptive Lighting : Reduced the bonus granted to Undetectable status to 20% (down from 50%).

: Reduced the bonus granted to Undetectable status to 20% (down from 50%). Stereo Remote Mic : Decreases the Disabled State duration of drones.

: Decreases the Disabled State duration of drones. Supercharge : Increased battery life of Claw Traps to 15% (up from 12%).

: Increased battery life of Claw Traps to 15% (up from 12%). Shotgun Speakers : Survivors with a Claw Trap have no skill check warning. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

: Survivors with a Claw Trap have no skill check warning. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed. Low-Power Mode : Decreases Drone Spawn Cooldown.

: Decreases Drone Spawn Cooldown. Vital Targeting Processor : Increases Hindered status by 3% when a Survivor is detected by a drone.

: Increases Hindered status by 3% when a Survivor is detected by a drone. Brown Noise Generato r: Oblivious status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed.

r: Oblivious status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last until the Claw Trap is removed. L oose Screw : Exhausted status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last 6 seconds (up from 3 seconds).

: Exhausted status applied when receiving a Claw Trap. Effects last 6 seconds (up from 3 seconds). Randomised Strobes : Increases Hindered status by 1 second when a Survivor is detected by a drone.

: Increases Hindered status by 1 second when a Survivor is detected by a drone. Advanced Movement Prediction : Reveals Survivor’s aura when they receive a Claw Trap.

: Reveals Survivor’s aura when they receive a Claw Trap. Ultrasonic Speaker (formerly, “Ultrasonic Trap Speaker”) : Decreases scan immunity duration.

: Decreases scan immunity duration. Expired Batteries: Decreases Claw Trap battery life (50%, instead of 60%). Increases Haste status granted when Survivors are detected on the radar.

Prototype Rotor : Increases drone rotation speed.

: Increases drone rotation speed. Iridescent Unpublished Manuscript: When a drone is disabled, the drone gains a 32m terror radius for 15 seconds. During this time, The Skull Merchant gains the Undetectable status effect.

The Trapper

The Trapper now gains a 7.5% Haste Status Effect for 5 seconds while setting a trap. The Coffee Grounds Add-On has been altered to reflect this change. The biggest update for this Killer, though, is that it now has 8 Bear Traps on the map to play with instead of only 6.

The Huntress & The Trickster

Reloading hatchets as The Huntress and knives as The Trickster now takes 3 seconds instead of 4 seconds.

The Deathslinger

Reloading as The Deathslinger now takes a slightly shorter 2.6 seconds. The Add-On Warden’s Keep further decreases the reload time by 0.35 seconds, and Jaw Smasher increases movement speed while aiming down sights by 1.5%. Finally, Wanted Poster now increases movement speed while aiming down sights by 3%.

The Legion

The BFFs Add-On has been massively reworked in the way it awards Tokens for hitting Survivors in Feral Frenzy. The second chained hit awards 2 Tokens, the third 3 Tokens, the fourth 4 Tokens, and the fifth 5 Tokens. When the Exit Gates are powered, The Legion gets a 6% speed boost outside of Feral Frenzy if 15 Tokens have been collected.

Anti-Face Camping Feature

Image via Behaviour Interactive

Face Camping Killers should be no more. Survivors now have a camp meter that will fill up quickly if a Killer stays too close to them while they’re hooked, and slowly deplete if they leave the hooked Survivor alone. When the meter is filled, Survivors can escape the hook with a guaranteed unhook chance and will gain the Endurance Status Effect for 15 seconds. This feature doesn’t work once the Exit Gates are powered.

Events and Archives

Image via Behaviour Interactive

At 11 Am ET on October 11, 2023, Dead by Daylight Tome 17: Commitment will go live. It’ll bring a whole host of new challenges for players to work through in the Rift, and even more cosmetics to pick up from the Rift Pass.

Then, on October 18, 2023, Haunted by Daylight will go live alongside its event Tome. This is a spooky in-game event for Dead by Daylight fans that will award players with Dark Trinkets for completing challenges. These Dark Trinkets can be spent to unlock event-exclusive cosmetics.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Two maps have been reworked with this update. These are Shattered Square and the MacMillan Estate Realm maps. As outlined last month, Behaviour Interactive has altered these maps to bring them in line with the needs of players and the practices the development team has set out in recent years.

This means fewer sight lines in Shattered Square and more chase opportunities in other areas. It’s all about improving the flow of each Trial, and both of these maps have always felt off in some ways. From now on, jumping into them should feel like much less of a chore.

Bots Improvements

The Bot skill check system has been reworked, so the success rate now correlates to skill check size, and skill check debuffs actually decrease a Bot’s chance of hitting that skill check.

Bug Fixes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Credit where it’s due, Behaviour Interactive has stomped on dozens of bugs with this update. It should allow players to have a much smoother experience that isn’t plagued by all sorts of mischief. However, it still looks like it’s possible to get The Demogorgon out of nowhere, thanks to the random bug players were discussing in the lead up to this update.

Archives

Fixed an issue that prevented several challenges that have to be completed in the Basement from gaining progress.

Fixed an issue that allowed the Deadly Senses and You Can’t Hide Challenges to gain progress when hitting a survivor with a Killer’s Special Attack.

Fixed an issue where the “Destructive Investigation” Master Challenge from Tome 16 – EXISTENCE was awarding the incorrect amount of Bloodpoints.

Updated the description of the “I Want It, I Got It” Master Challenge from Tome 15 – ASCENSION to reflect the update to The Skull Merchant’s gameplay changes.

Updated the “Outplayed” challenge from Tome 16 – EXISTENCE to allow progress from The Dredge to grab a Survivor from a locker they just teleported to.

Fixed an issue where the “Job Well Done” challenge from Tome 15 – ASCENSION erroneously awarded progress from another Survivor’s finished generator repair action.

Fixed an issue where the “Back Off!” Master Challenge and other similar challenges did not award progress from the stun inflicted after successfully wiggling out of the Killer’s grasp.

Fixed an issue where the “Back Off!” Master Challenge did not correctly display the Player’s progress.

Fixed an issue where the “Swarm of Darkness” Master Challenge did not correctly display the Player’s progress.

Fixed an issue where the “Cellar Search” Master Challenge did not award progress from the chest in the Killer’s basement.

“Remix” challenges no longer prevent the selection of random Perks on consecutive Trials on the same character.

Audio

Fixed an issue that caused the Hooked On You music not being played on Trickster’s Paradise Beatdown outfit.

Fixed an issue where the French voice didn’t match the text in Tome 15 “The Absolutely Horrifying Maniacal Puppet Show. Guest Starring, Ashy Slashy. 2.” Entry.

Fixed an issue that prevented The Xenomorph to hear Generators while in Tunnels.

Bots

Bots can now attempt to self-unhook.

Bots now break a stare-down with the Killer earlier when standing still on opposite sides of a Remote Flame Turret.

Bots now try to look for potential Killer approach paths when doing long interactions, taking breaks from turning the camera slowly around.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused any Survivors grabbed by the Trapper while vaulting towards him to be seen clipping into the ground.

Fixed an issue that caused The Doctor to able to see inside of Lockers by walking into them.

Fixed an issue that caused survivor Yun-Jin Lee’s Tome 17 ‘Smart Outfit’ arm to break when using a flashlight.

Fixed an issue that caused the Camera to clips through Wraith’s ‘Saber-Toothed’ weapon after hitting a survivor.

Fixed an issue that cause the camera not to transition properly when using the Cenobite’s Summons of Pain.

Fixed an issue causing The Xenomorph’s tail attack to be able to hit Survivors behind it.

Fixed an issue causing The Xenomorph’s tail attack animation not to match the collision.

Environment & Maps

Fixed an issue in Lery’s Hospital where the side of a generator was blocked by assets.

Fixed an issue in Pale Rose where a groups of blockers were too close and prevented possible navigation between them.

Perks

Fixed an issue that caused the Territorial Imperative perk not to activate when a Survivor enters the basement.

Fixed an issue that caused the Pain Resonance Perk to be able to explode a Generator blocked by the Deadlock Perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the Blood Pact Perk’s icon to appear dimmed when the Haste effect is active.

Platforms

Fixed a crash on Nintendo Switch that could happen when interacting with the Friends menu.

UI

For consoles, the Loadout search bar virtual keyboard now appears in the player’s selected language rather than English.

In the Store UI, exclamation marks for content in a new DLC will now correctly disappear on viewing that content.

The name of the character properly changes when changing to a preset with a Legendary outfit equipped.

Wait for mystery box animation to complete before advancing Bloodweb to next level.

Miscellaneous