Destiny 2: Best PvP Weapons To Dominate The Competition

It seems to be a standard rule among FPS games that every title must include a crazy competitive PvP mode to satisfy us shooter game addicts. Destiny 2 is no exception in this case, as the PvP community in this game is very active when it comes to proving their skills in the crucible. Here’s hoping that the mode is being looked into for future content, as the best part of the game is showing off your skills in the coolest gear.

In this case, no crucible participant is complete without the right weaponry. As many veterans may have already guessed, there are many weapons available for players to use, and not all of them are fit for every job. Luckily, we’ve scoured the galaxy for the best weapons you can bring to the crucible, so polish off your gear, dust off your gaming mice and controllers, and let’s get back in the game.

Matador 64

Image via Destiny 2 DB

The Matador 64 is a legendary shotgun with an arc precision frame, which is great for those close encounters of a violent kind. To obtain this shotgun, you’ll need to venture into the Grasp of Avarice dungeon. Once inside the dungeon, head to the first boss and defeat them. It’s the only weapon, and one of four items total, to drop from this encounter. It is also obtainable from the final boss, but that has a one out of nine chance over the one out of four.

Ammit AR2

Image via Destiny 2 DB

If you can’t get enough of the spray-and-pray gameplay, this legendary auto rifle has the best range for those looking to spray from afar. This is a world drop weapon, so you can get this from playlist activities like Vanguard Ops, Crucible, and Gambit matches. Also, Banshee-44 will be selling it sometimes, so it’s worth checking him out in the tower; his inventory refreshes on Tuesdays at the proper reset time.

Ace of Spades

Image via Destiny 2 DB

This weapon needs no introduction to fans of Cayde-16, but for everyone else, this hand cannon is nothing to sleep on with its incredible range and AOE damage. Another cool thing about this gun is the fact that it’s relatively easy to get in-game. The Ace of Spades can be purchased at the Monument to Lost Lights at the Tower, right next to the Vault.

Unending Tempest

Image via Destiny 2 DB

For all the stasis fans out there, this submachine gun is perfect for you. It features the Headstone Mod, which creates a stasis crystal whenever you land a final blow on an opponent. The Unending Tempest can be obtained from any Crucible reward source, including end-of-match rewards in any Crucible Playlist (Iron Banner and Trials of Osiris), Lord Shaxx’s Weekly Challenge, and Crucible Engrams. Once you have the weapon, you can focus it on Lord Shaxx for Crucible Engrams, Glimmer, and some Legendary Shards.

Conditional Finality

Image via Destiny 2 DB

There are a lot of things in life that are conditional, and this shotgun is no exception. The gimmick for this weapon is based around the solar and stasis pellets, as landing all of the pellets for either element guarantees an AOE effect. The Conditional Finality can only drop from the Root of Nightmare’s final boss, but it has a 50% drop rate. Luckily, it’s a relatively short and easy raid, so you shouldn’t have too much trouble farming it until you finally pick one up.