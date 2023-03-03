Diablo 3– Altar of Rites guide

With Season 28, the final season of Diablo 3, Blizzard Entertainment pulled out all the stops to make it as intense and crazy as its farming, grinding, and dungeon-crawling players might enjoy. With the hardest challenges yet, the Altar of Rites takes you all across the map to collect a wide breadth of materials. Here’s how to beat this intense final obstacle of Diablo 3, Season 28.

Where is the Altar of Rites in Diablo 3?

Despite Blizzard Entertainment patch notes implying otherwise, the Altar of Rites is not located in the Festering Woods. Instead, it’s easily found in New Tristram. During Seasonal gameplay, it will take over the location where Artisan Myriam usually stands during the story campaign, right behind the Slaughtered Calf Inn.

In-game, the Altar of Rites is described as an unsettling, Eldritch-style construction, which seems to have its own eerie intelligence. It was found while excavating around New Tristram and now, for Season 28, just sits there. Menacingly. The main feature of the Altar of Rites, though, is that you can sacrifice various crafting materials and gear items to get special buffs.

All seals and potion powers at the Altar of Rites

The unlock system for the Altar of Rites works in tiers, like a skill tree, meaning that you can choose how you work through the seals. However, whichever way you work through your seals, the sacrificial prices do not change. That means that matter what seal you pick to unlock third, you’ll always sacrifice one Greater Rift Key and 10 Death’s Breath. You can get many of these crafting materials and items by grinding through Nephalim/Greater Rifts. However, a few unique cases, like the Staff of Herding, will need more specific instructions. You’ll have to chase Rift Guardians around the different Acts to unlock som seals, or beat Challenge Rifts for others.

Seal/legendary potion power costs:

Sacrifice Order Price 1 10 Reusable Parts 2 1 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts 3 1 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths 4 Any Class-Specific Set Helm 5 20 Forgotten Soul, 10 of each bounty material† 6 1 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright 7 Reaper’s Wraps 8 30 Forgotten Souls 9 1,100 Blood Shards 10 1 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur 11 1 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 of each bounty material† 12 20 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift 13 1,300 Blood Shards 14 Petrified Scream 15 Challenge Rift Cache 16 250 Forgotten Souls 17 1,400 Blood Shards 18 Ancient Hellfire Amulet 19 Four Tome of Set Dungeon Pages from your class 20 Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 of each bounty material† 21 500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls 22 1,500 Blood Shards 23 Whisper of Atonement Rank 125 24 Any Augmented Weapon 25 Staff of Herding 26 1,600 Blood Shards 27 55 Primordial Ashes 28 110 Primordial Ashes 29 165 Primordial Ashes 30 Once all other seals/powers are cleared

Seal/Legendary Potion Power Buffs:

When sacrificing to the Altar of Rites, there are 26 seals and four potions. They all have a wide range of different helpful buffs, so let’s just give a quick overview:

Space in the Seal Tree Seal/Potion Power Buff Tier 1 Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled Tier 2 Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death Tier 2 Items have no level requirement Tier 3 +200 Damage Tier 3 +25% Missile Damage Reduction Tier 3 +25% Movement Speed (Uncapped) Tier 3 Increase damage against elites by 15% Tier 4 Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks Tier 5 +25% Melee Damage Reduction Tier 5 Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10% Tier 5 Increase damage against elites by 20% Tier 6 +20% Damage Tier 6 Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop Tier 6 Critical hits grant resource: Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5 Tier 6 Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties Tier 6 Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are automatically picked up within 60 yards Tier 6 Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25% Tier 7 +30% Damage Tier 7 Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects Tier 7 Gain passibility Tier 8 Pets pick up Death’s Breath Tier 8 Elite packs drop one additional progress orb in Nephalem Rifts Tier 8 Increase damage done to Bosses by 25% Tier 8 Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items Tier 8 Increase your chance to Dodge by 15% Tier 8 Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala Tier 9 Potion A– When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction Tier 9 Potion B– When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage Tier 9 Potion C– When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or the Dimensional Power pylon effect Tier 10 Potion D– When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well



