Diablo 3– Altar of Rites guide

A crafting quest to end all crafting quests.

With Season 28, the final season of Diablo 3, Blizzard Entertainment pulled out all the stops to make it as intense and crazy as its farming, grinding, and dungeon-crawling players might enjoy. With the hardest challenges yet, the Altar of Rites takes you all across the map to collect a wide breadth of materials. Here’s how to beat this intense final obstacle of Diablo 3, Season 28.

Where is the Altar of Rites in Diablo 3?

Despite Blizzard Entertainment patch notes implying otherwise, the Altar of Rites is not located in the Festering Woods. Instead, it’s easily found in New Tristram. During Seasonal gameplay, it will take over the location where Artisan Myriam usually stands during the story campaign, right behind the Slaughtered Calf Inn.

In-game, the Altar of Rites is described as an unsettling, Eldritch-style construction, which seems to have its own eerie intelligence. It was found while excavating around New Tristram and now, for Season 28, just sits there. Menacingly. The main feature of the Altar of Rites, though, is that you can sacrifice various crafting materials and gear items to get special buffs.

All seals and potion powers at the Altar of Rites

The unlock system for the Altar of Rites works in tiers, like a skill tree, meaning that you can choose how you work through the seals. However, whichever way you work through your seals, the sacrificial prices do not change. That means that matter what seal you pick to unlock third, you’ll always sacrifice one Greater Rift Key and 10 Death’s Breath. You can get many of these crafting materials and items by grinding through Nephalim/Greater Rifts. However, a few unique cases, like the Staff of Herding, will need more specific instructions. You’ll have to chase Rift Guardians around the different Acts to unlock som seals, or beat Challenge Rifts for others.

Seal/legendary potion power costs:

Sacrifice OrderPrice
110 Reusable Parts
21 Flawless Diamond (or greater), 15 Arcane Dust, 20 Reusable Parts
31 Greater Rift Key, 10 Death’s Breaths
4Any Class-Specific Set Helm
520 Forgotten Soul, 10 of each bounty material†
61 Leoric’s Regret, 1 Vial of Putridness, 1 Idol of Terror, 1 Heart of Fright
7Reaper’s Wraps
830 Forgotten Souls
91,100 Blood Shards
101 Flawless Royal Ruby, 20 Death’s Breaths, Ring of Royal Grandeur
111 Flawless Royal Emerald, 30 of each bounty material†
1220 Greater Rift Keys, 1 Ramaladni’s Gift
131,300 Blood Shards
14Petrified Scream
15Challenge Rift Cache
16250 Forgotten Souls
171,400 Blood Shards
18Ancient Hellfire Amulet
19Four Tome of Set Dungeon Pages from your class
20Ancient Puzzle Ring, 50 of each bounty material†
21500 Death’s Breaths, 300 Forgotten Souls
221,500 Blood Shards
23Whisper of Atonement Rank 125
24Any Augmented Weapon
25Staff of Herding
261,600 Blood Shards
2755 Primordial Ashes
28110 Primordial Ashes
29165 Primordial Ashes
30Once all other seals/powers are cleared

Seal/Legendary Potion Power Buffs:

When sacrificing to the Altar of Rites, there are 26 seals and four potions. They all have a wide range of different helpful buffs, so let’s just give a quick overview:

Space in the Seal TreeSeal/Potion Power Buff
Tier 1Your Kill Streak timer duration and reward bonus are doubled
Tier 2Pools of Reflection last for the entire Season and are not removed by death
Tier 2Items have no level requirement
Tier 3+200 Damage
Tier 3+25% Missile Damage Reduction
Tier 3+25% Movement Speed (Uncapped)
Tier 3Increase damage against elites by 15%
Tier 4Picking up Health Globes grants a shield for 5% of your maximum health for 7 seconds. Max stacks
Tier 5+25% Melee Damage Reduction
Tier 5Increases your highest elemental skill damage bonus by 10%
Tier 5Increase damage against elites by 20%
Tier 6+20% Damage
Tier 6Double the amount of Death’s Breaths that drop
Tier 6Critical hits grant resource: Mana: 15, Hatred: 5, Wrath: 5, Arcane Power: 3, Fury: 3, Spirit: 5, Essence: 5
Tier 6Double the amount of Bounty Caches that drop from completing bounties
Tier 6Progress orbs from Nephalem and Greater Rifts are automatically picked up within 60 yards
Tier 6Reduces the damage taken from elites by 25%
Tier 7+30% Damage
Tier 7Gain immunity to crowd-controlling effects
Tier 7Gain passibility
Tier 8Pets pick up Death’s Breath
Tier 8Elite packs drop one additional progress orb in Nephalem Rifts
Tier 8Increase damage done to Bosses by 25%
Tier 8Pets pick up and salvage common, magic, and rare items
Tier 8Increase your chance to Dodge by 15%
Tier 8Double the chance to find a legendary item purchased from Kadala
Tier 9Potion A– When you drink your health potion, you manifest one of three runic circles on the ground that grant increased damage, increased cooldown reduction, or increased resource cost reduction
Tier 9Potion B– When you drink your health potion, all enemies within 25 yards deal 25% less damage
Tier 9Potion C– When you drink your health potion, gain a random shrine or the Dimensional Power pylon effect
Tier 10Potion D– When a primal item drops, a second random primal item drops as well


