Diablo 4 Patch 1.2.2 Brings New Maglinant Rings and Some Seasonal Tweaks

Diablo 4’s newest patch isn’t a big one, but it does come with some new Unique items that players will undoubtedly be happy to see and begin hunting for, as well as some bug fixes and tweaks to the overall experience.

With plenty to do in Diablo 4, we have listed out the major additions, including the new Uniques and bug fixes coming in Diablo 4’s Patch 1.2.2 below, so you can get informed and then jump back into the monster-slaying carnage.

Related: Blizzard Announces Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion, Coming Late 2024

5 New Unique Rings Bring Back Fan-Favorite Malignant Powers

Image via Blizzard Youtube

The most significant addition in this patch is the five new Unique rings being added to the game for both the Seasonal and Eternal Realm. These rings include powers seen in the previous season of Diablo 4, Season of the Malignant, with one for each class to find and use, which will drop in the overworld and from the endgame boss, Varshan.

Image via Blizzard Youtube

These rings are as follows, with the X being the variable percentage or damage depending on player level and item roll.

Name Description Ring of Red Furor (Barbarian Unique Ring) After spending 100 Fury within 3 seconds, your next cast of Hammer of the Ancients, Upheaval, or Death Blow is a guaranteed Critical Strike and deals 10—30% (multiplicative damage) X bonus Critical Strike Damage. Ring of the Sacrilegious Soul (Necromancer Unique Ring) Automatically activate the following equipped Skills on Corpses around you:

Raise Skeleton every X seconds.

Corpse Explosion every X seconds.

Corpse Tendrils every X seconds. Tal Rasha’s Iridescent Loop (Sorcerer Unique Ring) For each type of Elemental damage you deal, gain X increased damage for 4 seconds. Dealing Elemental damage refreshes all bonuses. Writhing Band of Trickery (Rogue Unique Ring) Casting a Subterfuge Skill leaves behind a Decoy Trap that continuously Taunts and lures enemies. The Decoy Trap explodes after 3 seconds dealing X Shadow damage. Can occur every 12 seconds. Airidah’s Inexorable Will (Druid Unique Ring) When casting an Ultimate Skill and again 5 seconds after, Pull in Distant enemies and deal X Physical damage to them. This damage is increased by 1% per 1 point of Willpower you have.

Sanguine Battery Tweaks

Image via Blizzard

The Sanguine Battery Event has seen a few tweaks in this patch, with the Pillar’s Health being increased from 75% to 85% and the repair time being decreased from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Bug Fixes and Tweaks

Image via Blizzard

Like every patch, this one brings with it several fixes and changes to the game, including some fixes involving Lord Zir’s boss fight, certain Vampiric Powers not working as intended, and general cleanup of quests, dungeons, and other gameplay elements to improve the game overall. We have listed the bug fixes for Patch 1.2.2 below.

Related: Everything We Know About Midwinter Blight in Diablo 4

Season of Blood

Fixed an issue where the additional enemies in the Lord Zir boss fight would not get stunned when Lord Zir gets staggered.

Fixed an issue where Metamorphosis would not trigger temporary movement speed bonuses.

Fixed an issue where the Anticipation Vampiric Power didn’t display Cooldown Reduction for Ultimate abilities when in town.

Fixed an issue where the Hectic Vampiric Power did not reduce the cooldown of skills with charges.

Fixed an issue where the seasonal quest “Battle of Fear” and “Faith” could be completed without completing Chapter 3 of the Season Journey.

Fixed an issue where the upgrade button for Vampiric Powers could be interacted with when there are no new powers available, wasting 25 Potent Blood.

Fixed an issue where Lord Zir could not respawn if the player re-entered the boss arena too quickly after respawning.

Fixed an issue where Evade and non-damaging Skills could trigger Hemomancy.

Dungeons and Events

Fixed an issue where progression would be blocked when an enemy spawned behind the locked door in the Luban’s Rest dungeon.

Fixed an issue where monsters could spawn from a Nightmare Portal location after the portal had teleported or been destroyed.

Quests

Fixed multiple instances where the quest marker could disappear when leaving the area during multiple quests.

Fixed an issue where Prava and her knights could stop progressing through the area during the Scouring of Caldeum if certain Elites were killed from a distance during the “Kill Demons Attacking from Above” quest.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where Lilith could still launch area-of-effect attacks after she is defeated following the first phase in the Echo of Lilith.

Fixed an issue where Angelbreath or Potions could randomly spawn when The Beast in the Ice spawned.

Fixed an issue where followers could get stuck when going back and forth over a traversal.

Fixed an issue where Inner Sight didn’t trigger properly against Training Dummies.

Fixed an issue where Necromancer Minions and Druid Companions wouldn’t attack Training Dummies.

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader wouldn’t properly read life totals above 999.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader on PS4 didn’t read all the text in Vendor and Crafting displays.

Miscellaneous